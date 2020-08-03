A judge declined to modify the bond of a man charged in a Bowling Green homicide.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 41, of Smiths Grove, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for hearings in separate criminal cases.
He is charged with complicity to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, all stemming from the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija’s badly burned body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at a building on Porter Pike.
A Bowling Green Police Department investigation led to the arrests of Wilson and Jeffery Smith, with police accusing Wilson of paying Smith to kill Miropija, who was the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend.
On Monday, attorney Rob Eggert, representing Wilson in the murder case, asked for a modification to Wilson’s $500,000 bond.
Eggert said Wilson has high blood pressure that makes him vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 while jailed.
“He would be a person who would be at high risk if it hits the jail,” Eggert said, arguing that Wilson’s family could pay a significant cash bond and he could live with family in Bowling Green.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron opposed the request, citing the nature of the criminal charges against Wilson and evidence heard at a bond hearing last year suggesting Wilson was a flight risk.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise denied the motion, saying the jail to this point has remained a “very safe place” during the pandemic.
Wilson is charged in a separate case with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Attorney Alan Simpson is representing Wilson in that case and in April filed a motion to suppress evidence gathered in that case.
The suppression hearing is set for Wednesday.
The criminal charges in the assault case arise from a June 28, 2018, incident at Wilson’s Smiths Grove home in which Wilson’s son, Antonio C. Wilson, reported that he and his father had gotten into a physical fight and was struck in the back of the head with a handgun by his father and bitten on the arm.
Simpson argues in court records that no evidence appears to support the contention that Antonio C. Wilson was struck with a gun.
According to Simpson’s motion, Antonio C. Wilson told the Warren County Sheriff’s Office he lived with his father and gave consent to deputies to search the residence, but dispatchers told deputies that the younger Wilson actually lived at a Franklin address.
Deputies consulted with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and were advised that a search warrant was not needed if Antonio C. Wilson lived in the residence, according to court records.
Simpson argues that Antonio C. Wilson did not have the authority to grant consent to law enforcement to search the residence, where deputies reportedly found firearms and marijuana.
“Though the alleged victim may have visited (Wilson) from time to time, he did not live there,” Simpson said in the motion. “The alleged victim was 20 years old, he did not pay rent and he was not allowed to have people over to the house. ... This was clearly his father’s house, at which he had been allowed to stay from time to time, as a guest. The alleged victim did not have actual authority to consent to the search.”
