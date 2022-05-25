Warren County is the 15th-healthiest county in Kentucky, according to the 2022 County Health Rankings, but surrounding counties did not fare as well.
The rankings are released annually by County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The rankings combine two main types of data to calculate a county’s overall health: health outcomes and health factors.
Health outcomes are calculated by length of life and premature death. Quality of life, which takes in self-reported data as well as the percentage of newborns with low birth weights, is also taken into account.
Health factors are calculated by assessing four areas: health behaviors, such as tobacco use, exercise and diet; clinical care, how easily county residents can access quality medical attention; social and economic factors, such as education, employment and community safety; and physical environment, including air and water quality.
Despite coming in at 15th in both metrics this year, it was a slight drop for Warren County. It ranked 10th in health outcomes and 13th in health factors in 2021. Recent years have seen the county jump a bit in the rankings, as it was 27th in health factors and 20th in outcomes in 2015.
The county’s overall life expectancy was calculated as 76.7 years, which is slightly longer than the state average of 75.1.
The county was found to have 17 teen births per 1,000 teenage female residents, beating the state average of 29. The number of deaths caused by injury per 100,000 people was found to be 66, well under the state average of 101.
Warren County posted slightly better air quality than the state as a whole. Air pollution was measured by recording the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter, and Warren County’s mark of 8.2 beat the state’s mark of 8.7. The county was found to have no drinking water violations.
Smoking and obesity rates were both found to be lower than average, and the county had 262 fewer preventable hospital stays than the state’s average.
The report said 18% of residents reported a long commute, 12% fewer than the state average of 30%.
Warren County’s neighbors didn’t fare as well.
Allen County ranked 80th in outcomes and 55th in factors, with 23% of children in poverty compared to the state average of 19%. The report said only 23% of residents have “access to exercise opportunities,” well under the state average of 66%.
Simpson County ranked 57th in outcomes but fared better in factors, coming in at 29th. Sixteen percent of children are in single-parent households, much lower than the state average of 26%. Simpson County beat the state average in excessive drinking, flu vaccinations and uninsured rate.
Hart County was 50th in outcomes and 82nd in factors. The county lags behind the rest of the state in high school completion, college attendance, teen birth rate, adult obesity and smoking.
Logan County placed 40th in outcomes and 44th in factors, besting the state average of excessive drinking and a teen birthrate 12 points higher than average.
Barren County was ranked 36th in outcomes and 66th in factors. The county matched the state’s average uninsured rate of 8% and was found to have a better-than-average ratio of primary care physicians to residents at 1,260:1.
Edmonson County ranked 31st in outcomes and 81st in factors. According to the data, the county had 6,227 preventable hospital stays, well above the state average of 5,028. The county struggled when it came to “social associations” – the amount of membership associations per 10,000 people – producing a rate of 2.5. Kentucky’s average rate is 10.6.
The ultimate winners and losers of the rankings were Oldham County, located northeast of Louisville, and Wolfe and Magoffin counties, both seated in the heart of eastern Kentucky.
Oldham County placed first in both outcomes and factors, turning in a life expectancy of 79.8 and comfortably beating Kentucky’s average of 75.1. The county placed higher than the state in virtually every recorded category.
Magoffin and Wolfe counties were found to have life expectancies of 71.2 and 68, respectively. Wolfe County recorded 51 teen births per 1,000 female residents and 39% of children residing in Magoffin County were found to be in poverty.