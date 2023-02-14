The Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 stands with Tennessee Valley Authority representatives Tuesday after the TVA donated $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics.
Greenwood High School junior Anthony Clauson, center, operates the Greenwood Robotics Team 16515’s Lifeline robot during a demonstration in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Tennessee Valley Authority Community Relations Specialist Jana Sublett announces the TVA’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district at a robotics demonstration from the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood High School Principal Adam Hatcher takes a turn operating the Greenwood Robotics Team 16515’s Lifeline robot during a demonstration in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 stands with Tennessee Valley Authority representatives Tuesday after the TVA donated $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics.
Greenwood High School junior Anthony Clauson, center, operates the Greenwood Robotics Team 16515’s Lifeline robot during a demonstration in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Tennessee Valley Authority Community Relations Specialist Jana Sublett announces the TVA’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district at a robotics demonstration from the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood High School Principal Adam Hatcher takes a turn operating the Greenwood Robotics Team 16515’s Lifeline robot during a demonstration in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the Greenwood High School Robotics Team 16515 demonstrate how their Lifeline robot that they have work to build since September works in the school’s library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Tennessee Valley Authority officials attended the demonstration to announce the company’s donation of $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools to increase instructional robotics throughout the district. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Tennessee Valley Authority officials gathered with Greenwood High School students, teachers and Warren County Public Schools faculty members in the school’s library Tuesday morning to award the school district $5,000 for robotics and STEM education.
It was also an opportunity for the Greenwood Robotics Team 16515 to demonstrate the operation of the robot it has been building since September and tout its successes in competitions, local outreach and growth in programming and building.
“Tennessee Valley Authority provides power to the local power companies, so we’re all in this together,” said Tennessee Valley Authority Community Relations Specialist Jana Sublett. “We all see the value in being able to have robotics in education because those are the workforce that we will be hiring in 10 or 15 years.”
The money, which will be used to purchase a Vex IQ classroom bundle kit that contains 10 remote-control and programmable robots for elementary schools and high schools district-wide, was collected by a group of TVA retirees.
“Tennessee Valley Robotics is funded through Tennessee Valley retirees,” Sublett said. “It’s kind of a fund that they started years ago and it is able to give to all the schools within the Tennessee Valley. This specific presentation is for schools in Kentucky, so we’ve got about 15 school districts in the Tennessee Valley in southcentral and west Kentucky.”
Anthony Clauson, a junior at Greenwood High School and the “head engineer” of the robotics team, has seen the benefit the club has had on the students’ ability to work together and become leaders.
“As a team we’ve really won coming together and making this a collaborative effort, trying to make sure that everyone’s involved, everyone’s doing what they can,” he said. “We’re here after school every day working on the robots, sorting out problems, just really trying to figure out how we can make the best robot we can have.”
As one of the team members with the most amount of time in the club, Clauson has learned to step up as a leader and educate new members.
“My freshman year, it was a team of mostly upperclassmen and I was the only new freshman to join the team, so I had a lot of experienced mentors to just kind of show me what to do,” he said. “I spent a lot of practices just standing and watching, just trying to learn as much as I could. So from there, it’s just one person teaches the next person, this person has prior knowledge from this and we all bring our ideas together to teach each other and we all learn from each other.”
Clauson said he anticipates using the skills he has learned in the club for the future, no matter what career path he may take.
“You know, I don’t see myself building robots to stack cones in the future,” he joked, “but I see myself working with other people and being part of a team and having to collaborate and teach and be a leader.”