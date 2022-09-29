The Warren County Public Schools Board of Education approved on Wednesday a working budget of just more than $250 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
School district Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said the budget represents an increase over the previous year's budget, with one factor accounting for the increase being the growth in the base level Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding per pupil to $4,100 compared to $4,000 in 2021-22.
The budget anticipates slightly more than $36.1 million in revenue through property taxes, based on a 46.4-cent tax rate per $100 valuation that was approved last month, an increase from the older rate of 46.1 cents, and McIntyre said growing numbers of assessed properties will also contribute more revenue.
"We also have occupational tax growth with the number of jobs moving into town and utilities growth within that," McIntyre said.
With an estimated $1 million increase in grant funding for 2022-23, some carryover funds anticipated to be spent on improving facilities and about $14 million in contingency funds, McIntyre said the district appears to have a "healthy budget where we can maintain financial stability."
Board member Kerry Young noted that, while $250 million appears to be a robust number, after debt service, salaries, insurance and other earmarked expenditures, the district has about $2.5 million remaining that can be spent at its discretion.
"The actual monies we can get our hands on and do something with is very nominal," Young said.
McIntyre also updated the board on some ongoing building projects in the district.
Work on a multi-purpose facility at South Warren middle and high schools remains on schedule to be completed in December, with most of the facility now under a roof and HVAC ductwork in place.
McIntyre showed the board illustrations of renovations and additions planned for Greenwood High School, including a new two-story media center, updated front entrance and new cafeteria, with work inside the building anticipated to begin during the summer.
Access road improvements and installation of new turf on the football and soccer fields are slated to take place during the winter months.
Landscaping outside the new Rich Pond Elementary School is in progress and asphalt work will be completed next week during fall break, McIntyre said.
