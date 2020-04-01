Ahead of its spring break next week, Warren County Public Schools is making some planned changes to its out-of-school meals services, even as it announced Wednesday that one of its employees was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.
"This morning, we were notified that an employee has been potentially exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive for the virus," WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton announced in a district-wide message shared through social media on Wednesday.
The employee, Clayton wrote, was helping out with the school district's feeding sites, specifically those served the kitchen at Henry Moss Middle School.
"While the individual employee has not tested positive or shown symptoms of the coronavirus, we wanted to share with you our immediate steps to protect our families," Clayton wrote.
The employee in question has agreed to voluntarily self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, following advice from the Barren River District Health Department.
Additionally, although the district believes there is a low risk of exposure to other employees in this case, "out of an abundance of caution, we are requesting all individuals who have had contact with this employee to self-isolate, and each has agreed to do so," Clayton wrote.
Further, the district will temporarily close the kitchen at Moss Middle School and ask employees there to self-isolate for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.
Food prep operations have been moved from that site to other locations, but it will continue to offer meals at regular stops. Families may also pick up meals at Jennings Creek Elementary, Warren Elementary, Warren Central High School or any of the sites listed on the district's website.
"From the very beginning, we have anticipated this exact scenario and have made plans to continue consolidating our feeding operations as the virus spreads," Clayton noted. "We hope to continue feeding our families throughout the school closure and will continue to go above and beyond to ensure safe protocols.
Local schools have been providing students with thousands of free meals in recent weeks after schools closed statewide to help contain the surge of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We are extremely proud of our employees who are working daily to continuously serve meals to our students, and we are tremendously appreciative of their dedication and sacrifice. Our district leadership has spent the past several days collaborating on a plan to provide additional compensation to our staff who have been involved in the preparation and delivery of meals throughout the school closure," Clayton added.
"I am extremely grateful to all of our employees and especially our Board of Education members for their strong support during these challenging times. In addition, I encourage our families to continue practicing social distancing, proper hygiene, and staying at home unless absolutely necessary during this time. This is the best way we can protect our families and community."
