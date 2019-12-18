Citing vaping manufacturers’ efforts to target children and youth vaping at “epidemic levels both locally and nationally,” Warren County Public Schools will join at least five other school districts across the state in suing them.
The school board’s decision Tuesday followed a roughly 45-minute closed session. After the closed session, board member Amy Duvall read from a resolution the board then passed unanimously.
“WCPS believes those such as Juul and similar companies who are responsible for negatively impacting the health, welfare and education of its students should be held accountable and required to provide compensation for interrupting the educational process of WCPS and resources to combat and prevent use of vaping and similar devices by WCPS students,” Duvall said.
The resolution cited a significant increase in the number of WCPS students using electronic cigarettes and vaping products, along with an exhaustive effort by school staff to keep them out of students’ hands.
“The Warren County Board of Education believes that WCPS is compelled to protect the health, welfare and education of its students by taking legal action against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products,” Duvall said.
The board authorized Louisville attorney Ronald Johnson to file a civil lawsuit seeking injunctive relief and compensation for “damages suffered by WCPS and its students as a result of the manufacture, marketing, sale and use of vaping and similar products, among other appropriate relief.”
The Courier Journal in Louisville reported Johnson represents Kentucky’s two largest school districts in Jefferson and Fayette counties, along with Bullitt, Marion and Jessamine counties. The report said the districts are not paying legal fees upfront with tax dollars and are instead using a portion of any compensation they might win in court to pay legal fees.
In an interview, Warren County board Chairman Kerry Young said “this district will not be out any money for this whatsoever. We will not be out a penny.”
The resolution said school staff spend a significant amount of their time and resources addressing and disciplining students for possessing and using the products on school grounds, along with providing counseling and educational services to students.
Young said the level of student vaping in WCPS has increased each year. One could walk into any principal’s office in the district’s four high schools and find several vaping devices that have been confiscated. Board Vice Chairman Garry Chaffin said student vaping is up 66 percent in the district.
In other business, a $16.8 million project to build an addition at Rich Pond Elementary School – described as one of the district’s oldest facilities – is moving ahead after action by the school board.
The project includes an additional 16 classrooms at the school, along with the demolition and replacement of its cafeteria-gymnasium multipurpose space. The project has been in its planning stages, but with the board’s approval of initial construction documents Tuesday, it’s officially started.
“With the growth out there, this is another place that we’re going to see a lot of improvement,” board member Amy Duvall said.
The project will take Rich Pond Elementary’s capacity from 600 students to 750.
The school addition is one of the top priorities in WCPS’ district facilities plan, which the board also approved.
When a group of teachers, principals, parents, local business leaders and district administrators, among other stakeholders, met this fall to consider facilities priorities for state funding, building new schools was not its focus, and instead weighed needed renovations at some schools.
In the face of enrollment growth, and with several of its elementary and middle schools approaching capacity, the group considered the district’s facility needs over the next four years.
Board members also heard an update on school construction and renovation projects unfolding across the district.
Construction of the replacement for Cumberland Trace Elementary School has also made progress. Board members examined photographs of the now second-story building, with shots of areas like the school’s “great hall.”
At Warren Central High School, wood flooring for the school’s new cafeteria is being installed and a new kitchen is close to completion – only requiring a health inspection that is scheduled this week.
Officials have said this upgrade to the district’s oldest high school will be ready by the time students return in January.
