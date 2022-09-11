Warren and some surrounding counties are in the high-risk levels for COVID-19, but area hospitals are not seeing much of an increase in patients.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker said Warren, Butler, Simpson and Hart counties are in the high-risk level, while Barren, Edmonson, Allen and Logan are in the medium-risk level.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported 353 new cases in Warren County on Sept. 5, which is down from Aug. 29, when there were 571 new cases.
Med Center Health Vice President of Ancillary Services Dennis Chaney said there has been no change in the number of COVID patients compared to recent weeks.
The Medical Center had 15 COVID patients last week, with one of those in intensive care, he said.
There are 20 employees out with COVID, but he said that amount is minimal “as it relates to Med Center Health having 3,500-plus employees.”
Chaney said the current COVID-19 incidence rate map from the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows Warren County at 37.9%, compared to 61.4% the previous week.
“It is encouraging that the number has gone down, but we are still in the red,” he said.
T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing, Planning and Development Stacey Biggs said the hospital had eight COVID-19 patients Wednesday, which is up from two to three patients during the past three weeks.
One of the patients was in intensive care and seven health care workers are out with COVID, she said.
Biggs said one thing the hospital looks at is the positivity rate, which was 24.3% last week.
“Even though the positivity rate is higher, the acuity rate is not as bad,” she said. “There are more people vaccinated and fewer hospitalizations than this time last year, but we shouldn’t minimize it. Hopefully, people are still masking, social distancing, quarantining and doing what they need to do to stay safe. We will continue to keep a close eye on the numbers every day.”
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital Marketing Manager Michael Ferguson said during the past few weeks, it has not seen an uptick in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19.
As we embark on the flu season, Chaney said it is still important that we continue to protect ourselves and minimize the risk of catching COVID by practicing proper hand washing and isolating if we start to feel ill or show symptoms.
Being vaccinated is also a good way to stay protected.
“There is tremendous new opportunity with vaccinations now,” he said. “Pfizer is now approved for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.”
Chaney said there is also recent information regarding new boosters.
“The updated boosters ... help protect against the recent omicron variant, as well as the older virus strain,” he said.
Team Kentucky Vaccination Dashboard shows 45.06% of Warren County’s population vaccinated. Barren and Logan counties were above 50% while Allen, Simpson, Butler, Edmonson and Hart were below 50%.