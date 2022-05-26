Warren County Teen Court completed its first year of work Tuesday, and those involved hope to expand interest in the program that enables teenagers to experience many facets of the trial court system.
A small banquet and reception was Tuesday at the Warren County Justice Center to recognize some of the 65 students from the county’s five public high schools who took part in the program this academic year.
The event ran a little behind schedule as the court worked through its monthly docket Tuesday evening.
“I really can’t even explain how mature they are, how professional they are,” Warren District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan said of the students who took part in teen court.
Geoghegan oversaw teen court, going to schools to recruit students, enlisting the involvement of local attorneys as mentors and helping preside over each month’s caseload.
The judge said the students showed an admirable dedication to their responsibilities and a keen interest in taking on the many roles offered through the program.
Teen court member John David Abbott participated as a juror and a defense attorney during this year’s session. He said the experience has helped cement his aspirations for a career in law.
“I’ve always struggled with who I wanted to be growing up, so the very first time I was a defense attorney, I fell in love with the process,” said Abbott, a rising senior at South Warren High School. “This is definitely the thing I want to do with my life.”
Antonée Young, a rising senior at South Warren High School, said she first heard about the program from her father, who works at Warren County Day Treatment.
Young said that after learning more about the program from Geoghegan, she became motivated by the opportunity to help others.
“It’s good to know we’re making a difference in the community,” said Young, who aspires to be a forensic pathologist. “It’s an overall good experience and it’s something I thought would be fun, and it ended up being amazing.”
The teen court program operates in Warren and 16 other counties and is offered by the Kentucky Court of Justice’s Department of Family and Juvenile Services.
In this system, juveniles who have pleaded guilty to certain nonviolent offenses that do not carry jail time have their sentences determined by a literal jury of their peers.
Teen court members take on the role of jurors, as well as prosecuting and defense attorneys who present evidence, question witnesses and argue their respective cases.
Student volunteers also take on the roles of bailiffs and court clerks during the monthly teen court docket.
Teen court members who serve as defense attorneys meet with juvenile defendants, their parents and a court-designated worker a week before each session to learn more about the circumstances that brought defendants into the court system.
Sentences can include community service, an apology letter from the defendant or service on a future teen court jury.
Teen court operates on the premise that most young people want to make good decisions and do right, and juveniles appearing before their peers are more willing to make amends for bad decisions and avoid committing future offenses.
“We want to try to find constructive, positive recommendations for these kids to get them on a different path,” Geoghegan said of the defendants. “These are kids who have made bad choices, but they’re not bad kids.”
Cases are referred to teen court by the local school systems.