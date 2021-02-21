Brandon Thomas, who normally spends his workdays at Alvaton Garage and Wrecker Service, has spent his snow days using his four-wheel-drive Suburban to pull Warren County residents out of the snow.
After a post Tuesday on Facebook, Thomas’ hobby picked up.
“As everyone is attempting their daily commute to work, I will be out again today pulling people at no charge locally,” Thomas wrote on Facebook. “If anyone gets stuck, call or text me. Don’t drive unless it’s a must.”
Thomas, 33, lives in Bowling Green with his wife, Sarah Hardin. The snow days have given Thomas time off work, so he took the opportunity to help people in his community.
Using his four-wheel-drive Suburban, Thomas was pulling people out of the snow from 7 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, he said. After a few hours of sleep, he started again Tuesday afternoon.
“When I started this, I didn’t realize it was going to get this big,” Thomas said. “A lot of people, if they get stuck, they don’t have a way to get to their jobs.”
Thomas also enlisted five of his friends to help him pull people out of the snow. The Facebook group was deemed Snow Recovery.
“We were doing it for the community, really,” member Tanner Massey said. “We know that some people are struggling for income in the time of this pandemic. Some people can’t afford a tow truck to come get them out so they can go to work or to the grocery to get necessities for their families, or even the ones trying to get home to their families.”
Hunter Childers, John Haley, David C. Thomas and Brandon Chaney are among the other men who have joined the Snow Rescue Facebook group to help Thomas.
“We basically are just dispatching each other,” Thomas said. “We just post the vehicle on there, and whoever’s closest takes it.”
While he has encountered people who are worse off because their cars have died after idling in the snow, most of the people that Thomas and his group are helping are simply stuck in their driveways, Thomas said.
“We try to put the people that are stranded first because ultimately, they’re in a dangerous situation,” Thomas said.
The close-knit community of Warren County itself has been motivating Thomas to spend his snow days helping other people, he said.
“When people need help if you’re on the side of the road, somebody is going to stop around here,” Thomas said. “I’m really thankful to be in this area, as crazy as this weather is. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
The group plans on continuing its services as long as needed.
