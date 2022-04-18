Already helped on one large project by funding from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, the Warren County Water District is now getting an assist from Warren Fiscal Court in implementing two other projects aimed at keeping pace with the county’s rapid growth.
Meeting April 11, the fiscal court’s magistrates voted 6-0 to approve using more than $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to help Warren Water fund two projects in the southern end of the county.
At the request of Warren Water General Manager John Dix, the magistrates approved allocating $3,084,000 to construct the first phase of a gravity sewer interceptor near Nashville Road and Dillard Road and another $727,000 for construction of the Hidden River sewer connector project.
“This will allow us to upgrade our capacity,” Dix said. “We’ll be able to do this and not increase our rates because the county is very generous in supporting our growth.”
The two projects are the latest in a number of water-related upgrades brought about by residential and commercial growth in the county.
Together with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, Warren Water has been involved in an $8.4 million project to install a 30,000-foot-long force main pipeline that will improve wastewater treatment service to the southern end of the county.
Warren Water also has a stake in the continuing expansion of BGMU’s wastewater treatment plant near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Chestnut Street.
That $47 million project, which will boost the plant’s daily capacity from 30 million to 45 million gallons, led to some rate increases for Warren Water customers.
These latest projects, though, aren’t expected to increase rates because of the infusion of ARPA money.
“Sewer, water and broadband internet are specifically named in the ARPA legislation,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said at the April 11 meeting. “It’s what the federal government intended the funds to be used for.”
The allocation to Warren Water makes up a small percentage of the $25 million in ARPA funds allotted to the county over two years. Another $10 million is going to fund the efforts of Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. to extend fiber optic cable and bring broadband internet service to underserved parts of the county through a partnership with North Central Telephone Cooperative.
ARPA funds are also being used to help with another Warren Water project announced in February. The Kentucky Infrastructure Authority is using $2,080,000 in ARPA money to pay for the Southwest Parkway Interceptor project that will add 7,225 feet of gravity sewer line and eliminate an aging lift station.
All the projects are brought about by growth, Dix said.
“We just need extra capacity,” he said. “Our total sewer connections are up by about 40 to 50% over the previous year.”
The two projects being funded by fiscal court should help.
In his letter to fiscal court requesting the funding, Dix said the project along Dillard Road and Nashville Road involves construction of 9,000 feet of gravity sewer, a sewage pump station and 1,700 feet of sewer force main.
Extending into the Rich Pond area, the project should be completed in 2024, Dix said.
The Hidden River project will involve construction of more than 2,700 feet of gravity sewer line and will increase sewer capacity along Neal Howell Road, Three Springs Road and Matlock Road.