Evidence of Warren County’s rapid growth isn’t limited to the above-ground houses and factories being built.
Below the surface, the Warren County Water District is continuing a years-long expansion of its water and sewer services that now includes three new projects to be financed through American Recovery Plan Act dollars.
Warren Water General Manager John Dix announced the new projects at the June 11 meeting of Warren Fiscal Court, telling the magistrates he’s hoping to get $5.8 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds to pay for projects that will meet needs brought about by residential and commercial growth.
Dix described as “shovel-ready” a project to install a new interceptor to serve the Hidden River subdivision area bordered by Three Springs Road and Dillard Road.
“The interceptor will go in an open area inside the subdivision,” Dix said. “There’s so much growth there that we need additional capacity.”
Looking to serve potential growth, the water district is also planning a project that will improve water and sewer service to Greystone subdivision and to the area along the new Southwest Parkway that connects Russellville Road to South Central Industrial Park.
“There has been so much growth in the Greystone area that we have to get expanded sewer service to the area,” Dix said. “We also need to get new sewer service to the Southwest Parkway area, where we hope there will be new industry coming in.”
A final project will extend sewer service along Nashville Road south of South Central Industrial Park toward Rich Pond.
“We anticipate a lot more growth along Nashville Road,” Dix said. “There has been a lot of development in that area, so we need to extend our sewer service.”
The expected American Recovery Plan Act funding may not be the last boost Warren Water gets from the federal government.
Dix is keeping a close eye on the debate in Congress over a federal infrastructure bill that could send more money his way.
“We’re watching how that moves through the process,” he said. “We’re anxious to see how that plays out.”
Extending water and sewer service has become a routine for Warren Water in recent years as the county’s population and industrial base has swollen.
“We’re setting as many water meters as we ever have,” Dix said. “We’re on track to set more than 1,000 new meters this year along with 600 to 700 new sewer customers.”
That compares to what Dix describes as a “typical” year of about 500 new water meters.
“For the last four years we’ve averaged around 800 new meters,” he said. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, we set 750 new meters. The county has been blessed with continued growth.”
That growth has been evident in a couple of projects in which Warren Water has collaborated with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
A $47 million upgrade to BGMU’s water treatment plant that is still in the works is taking that plant’s capacity from 30 million to 45 million gallons per day.
Another project, this one an $8.4 million installation of a 30,000-foot-long force main pipeline, will improve wastewater treatment service to customers of both BGMU and Warren Water.
Those projects have meant some rate hikes for Warren Water, which has grown from about 25,000 water customers eight years ago to 31,000 today.
When the wastewater treatment upgrade started in 2019, Warren Water said it was making four annual rate increases, with the average residential bill climbing by about $1.70 per month in the first rate hike. The subsequent three rate increases are smaller, Dix said.
Dix said Warren Water customers will soon see the third of those four rate hikes, but he said the water district’s rates are still competitive with those in other Kentucky cities.
And the water district’s customers should be spared further rate hikes for a while after the upgrades are completed.
“We believe this is a one-time fix that will last several decades,” Dix said when the rate hikes were first announced.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.