An investigation into reports of a puppy mill resulted in animal cruelty charges against an Alvaton woman.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies received an anonymous tip Thursday about a puppy mill operation on Whitlock Road.
An animal control officer responding to the complaint found 63 dogs living in unsanitary conditions, according to the sheriff's office.
Donna Byard, 73, was charged with 63 misdemeanor counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
The dogs were removed from the property by animal control with assistance from the sheriff's office and the Warren County Humane Society. The animals are not currently available for adoption.
