Warren County’s waste collectors will soon begin their new summer schedules, and officials are asking residents and businesses to put out their trash the night before collection day.
Haulers will have varying schedules dependent on the weather in order to beat the intense heat that accompanies the summer season.
Stan Reagan, the county’s environmental planning and assistance coordinator, said collectors have been given permission to begin route pickups as early as 4 a.m. and as late as 8 p.m.
Reagan said the change during summer has become an annual routine for the county in recent years.
“Our waste haulers usually call us and tell us to make the adjustment. They have seen problems with working in the heat before,” Reagan said. “It’s a tough job, and they do some of the most underappreciated work out there.”
The extra time will also let workers take frequent breaks during high temperatures to avoid potentially life-threatening conditions like heat stroke, and it will enable haulers to help one another on their routes.
Reagan said collections at 4 a.m. will likely be more commercial-based while residential areas will be the focus at night. However, pickup times will vary and are up to the discretion of the waste hauler.
Reagan said waste pickup customers can take steps to make the jobs of sanitation workers safer and easier.
Customers should pull all loose garbage in trash bags and tie them securely. Containers need to be placed close to the curb where trash pickup occurs and where workers can easily locate and empty the containers.
These practices will expedite pickup and keep odors and debris from waste containers at a minimum.
Scott Waste Services LLC District Manager Pete Reckard said the company is currently evaluating when it will start its new schedule, but it will be done based on when hotter weather is projected to arrive.
Scott Waste is the largest waste collector in the county covering all of the city of Bowling Green.
Reckard said it also contracts in other locations in nearby counties, and the new summer schedule will be enforced companywide.
“Typically, we ask for this in late July,” Reckard said. “This is the first time when (Stan) Reagan has gotten with us this early. We will post on our social media pages when we will be collecting during those hours.”
Reckard said the company has 30 to 33 employees who work daily in the county, and the weather will be closely monitored to ensure working conditions are safe.
Announcements from Scott Waste can be found on its Facebook page.
