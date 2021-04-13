Three years’ worth of old tires collected on Warren County farms, businesses and residences can finally be disposed of in June.
Through an agreement with the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet, the county has scheduled a waste tire drop-off event for June 3-5 at the county’s salt barn at 999 Lauren Avery Drive off Louisville Road.
With the last such event having been held in May 2018, Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young said at Monday’s Warren Fiscal Court meeting that the tire collection event is needed.
“I’ve had numerous phone calls about this program,” Young said. “I just want to thank the state for allowing us to do it again.”
Young said the program that typically comes around every three years is called “waste tire amnesty” because it allows residents to avoid fines and disposal fees for having illegal tires on their properties.
That time between collection events can lead to some problems, Young said.
“When we don’t have this tire collection for some time, you start seeing tires on the side of the road,” he said. “The county has to send crews out to pick up tires.”
Young said the event is particularly helpful for the county’s farmers, who can collect “50 or more” tires used on their equipment.
“It’s something they rely on,” Young said.
County Public Works Director Josh Moore said he is hoping to be able to use Warren County Regional Jail inmates to help with the event, but he has put a plan in place in case the Kentucky Department of Corrections doesn’t approve using inmates.
Fiscal court on Monday approved the contingent use of contract laborers for the waste tire event.
The plan calls for paying up to $200 per contract laborer.
“We wanted to be sure we had a plan B,” Moore said. “We usually need 12 to 20 staff for this event.”
Moore said more specifics about hours of operation and other details will be announced later.
Also at Monday’s meeting, magistrates approved some continuing maintenance at the county jail. They voted to accept a $123,800 bid from Double D Commercial Roofing for roof restoration over the Class D section of the jail.
“It’s time,” said James Marcrum, superintendent of the Warren County Justice Center. “Three or four years ago, we did the middle part of the building that was the original building. This part is way over 20 years old.”
Marcrum said it would be “30 to 60 days” before work is started on the roof. He said the work will take less than a month to complete and will give the Class D section of the jail a roof with a life expectancy of 20 to 40 years.
Fiscal court also approved two contracts with Reynolds Sealing and Striping, one for $13,600 to do sealing, striping and crack repair at the inline hockey rink at Basil Griffin Park and another for $3,240 to do the same work at the senior center parking lot at Ephram White Park.
Also approved was a $43,400 expense to purchase a compact track loader from Boyd Cat for use at Ephram White Park, a $17,075.83 purchase of a Gator for use at Buchanon Park, and the purchase of a new mower for Griffin Park at a cost of $11,556.13.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the next fiscal court meeting April 26 will be a hybrid meeting. The magistrates will attend the meeting in person at the county courthouse, but department heads and others will join the meeting via Zoom.
It will be the first in-person meeting for the magistrates since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic started and forced the virtual meetings.
“I look forward to that,” Young said of returning to an in-person format. “In some ways the Zoom meetings are more convenient, but it’s nothing like a face-to-face meeting.”
