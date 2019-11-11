The Kentucky Department for Local Government awarded a $1 million grant this month to the city of Tompkinsville and $500,000 to Edmonson County.
In Tompkinsville, the $1 million grant will support a $2.3 million wastewater rehabilitation project.
“That project is to update a system that was constructed in the 1950s,” said Eric Sexton, executive director of the Barren River Area Development District, which wrote the two grants. The grant will also support the replacement of a 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant.
There has been an overflow of water “significant enough that the water is bypassing the plant and it’s not being tested before it’s going into nearby creeks” and waterways, Sexton said.
The grant will allow Tompkinsville to replace its chlorine disinfection system and about 11,000 feet of water lines and build a new lift station, among other improvements.
“It’s a fairly sizable overhaul,” Sexton said.
Aging water infrastructure with costly maintenance is prevalent regionally and statewide, which can harm communities as solid infrastructure is essential for economic prosperity and attracting industry.
“It seems to be a trend that the most recent requests we get are to help find funding to streamline water or wastewater systems,” Sexton said.
In Edmonson County, the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $500,000 to construct a new, roughly 2,700-square-foot fire department.
The fire department currently covers an expansive area that includes part of Mammoth Cave National Park and Nolin Lake and about 3,000 residents.
They’re wanting to cover more ground, Sexton said.
With the new location, the fire department can provide greater access to emergency care and potentially reduce insurance premiums in the community, Sexton said.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Sexton said.
