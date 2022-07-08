Crews work on putting the finishing touches on the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities water treatment plant expansion on the US 31-W By-Pass along the Barren River on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The plant, which serves more than 130,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers each day, is set to be completed by January. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities water treatment plant expansion is scheduled to be completed by January after some delays, according to Mike Gardner, water and sewer systems manager at BGMU.
BGMU’s water treatment plant on U.S. 31-W By-Pass along the Barren River serves more than 130,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers each day, Gardner said, for both BGMU and Warren County Water District customers.
That number is steadily growing as Bowling Green and Warren County continue to grow.
Gardner said average use is 18.5 million gallons of water a day, but the heat wave has pushed usage to 24.5 million gallons.
In one recent five-day period, a peak of 26 million gallons was reached, Gardner said.
The plant is set to expand capacity from 30 million gallons to 45 million gallons in an almost $50 million project. Announced at the beginning of 2020, the project was supposed to be finished in two years.
Gardner said BGMU is “nearing completion of the project.”
As of now, the building structure is completed, but some detail work remains. BGMU has faced problems getting certain needed materials, primarily electrical wiring, he said.
Gardner said the pace of finishing the project was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because it reduced labor availability.
Once completed, the treatment plant will use bleach as a means of water disinfection.
Gardner said BGMU used to work with gaseous chlorine as a disinfectant, but bleach is a safer alternative.
Gardner said BGMU will make the bleach on-site by putting a salt solution through an electrical field.
Rate hikes for customers have been phased in during recent years to pay for the treatment plant and other expansion projects needed to serve the county.