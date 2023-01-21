The Warren County Public Schools Board of Education filled a vacancy on its board Thursday, unanimously approving the appointment of Adam Jackson to join as the fifth member representing District 1.
A resident of Smiths Grove, Jackson works for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, is the father of two daughters and the son of his predecessor on the board, Kevin Jackson, who resigned last month after winning election to the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Jackson said that watching what his father was able to do to enact policy and shape the district’s future during his five years on the board motivated him to pursue a similar path.
He also credits retired board member Kerry Young for providing mentorship to him and motivating him to apply for the school board.
“I just want to follow in their footsteps and make the same positive impact they’ve had on the school system for my girls and all the students of Warren County,” Jackson said in an interview Friday.
Board chairman Garry Chaffin said that Jackson was one of three applicants for the position, each of whom participated in interviews with district officials and board members.
Previously, the Kentucky Commissioner of Education would appoint someone to a vacated school board seat, but the process is now in the hands of school districts themselves.
“This was new for us, but we were very well pleased with the three applicants,” Chaffin said.
To remain on the board past this year, Jackson would have to file by the end of June for this November’s election to complete his predecessor’s unexpired term.
The District 1 seat will also be on the ballot in the 2024 general election for a new four-year term.
Other business
In other business Thursday, the board heard from Shanetti Jones, a parent and member of two schools’ site based councils, who urged the board during the meeting’s public comment period to make parents aware of opportunities to advocate for pay increases for teachers and administrators.
Later in the meeting, Superintendent Rob Clayton touched on Jones’ remarks.
“We’ve tried to be very clear with our legislators in our community that Kentucky continues to fall further and further behind in funding public school education,” said Clayton, noting that the roughly 12% cumulative increase in pay over the past decade for certified positions has not kept up with inflation.
Clayton said the payment issue boils down to a fundamental question – should teaching be a middle-class profession?
“I’ve been asking legislators for 10 years and I want to tell you that superintendents across the commonwealth are coming together along that fundamental question, because if the answer is yes, then starting salaries of $40,000 does not fit a middle-class profession,” Clayton said. “Salaries that top out after 30 years of service in the mid-60s, $66-67,000, is not a middle-class profession.”
