The Warren County Public Schools 2023-24 calendar has been set.
WCPS Board of Education on Thursday approved the school calendar for the 2023-24 academic year during its meeting at South Warren High School.
The first day for students falls on Aug. 9, 2023, and the last day is set for May 22, 2024.
Fall break for county students is Oct. 2-6, the holiday break will last from Dec. 18, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024, and spring break will take place April 1-5, 2024.
In other business Thursday, Warren County Public Schools was recognized for its commitment to workplace safety, with the district receiving the Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance Destiny Award for Workplace Safety.
WCPS has now won the Destiny Award for four consecutive years, one of a handful of organizations in the state to be so recognized.
Charles Adams of Charles M. Moore Insurance was on hand to present the award, noting that the district's workers compensation premium has decreased from about $750,000 in 2012 to $308,000 as of July 1, even though payroll in the district has increased by $31 million in that timespan.
"When you're able to do what you all have been able to do, your employees are able to get back to work healthy after they've been injured," Adams said. "We talk a lot about premium dollars and savings but having your employees back to work is really what matters.
Adams noted that of the 20,000 organizations in the state holding KEMI policies, WCPS was one of just 28 to receive the Destiny Award this year and one of only 14 school districts to have ever won the award.
Board member Lloyd Williford said the award has ripple effects beyond recognizing the district's efforts to ensure workplace safety.
"Our insurance premium was cut in half, and that's a saving that we can pass right back into the district to improve things for you all," Willford said.
Departing board members Kevin Jackson and Kerry Young were also formally recognized Thursday by WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton for their service.
Jackson won election in November to the Kentucky House of Representatives and has submitted his resignation to the school board effective Jan. 1.
Young, who has served on the school board for 16 years and is the current board chairman, did not run for reelection.
Young will be succeeded by Thomas Manco, and the newly constituted board has the responsibility to appoint Jackson's successor.
Jackson's vacancy in District 4 will be advertised for 14 days, and the board has 60 days to appoint a new board member. The Kentucky Commissioner of Education can name a successor if the board does not make the appointment within 60 days.
Both outgoing board members expressed thanks for the teachers, administrators and other employees who carry out the daily functions of the school district.
"I've said for 40 years that teachers are the best, kindheartedest people in the world, and I think that more today than I did five years ago," said Jackson, a board member for 4 1/2 years.
During his remarks near the end of the meeting, Young paused to collect his emotions.
"Sixteen years, over 320 meetings, over 16,000 graduates, over 30 projects and $440 million in improvements to our facilities," Young said. "I've had the honor of serving with nine different board members, four superintendents, two state superintendents of the year and one national superintendent of the year. To say it's been a good ride would be an understatement."