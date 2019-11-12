When Warren Central High School students and staff return from Christmas break in January, they will enjoy a new kitchen and cafeteria resulting from an extensive renovation of Warren County Public Schools’ oldest high school.
That’s the hope of district leaders, said WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre, who offered a brief update Monday to the district’s board of education.
“What we’ll see between now and the first of January is hopefully the completion – if we stay on track – of the kitchen and cafeteria,” McIntyre said in an interview.
Nearly a year ago, in early December, the board authorized a bid to demolish the cafeteria and kitchen. Meals were moved to the school’s gym while the work was underway, with the food provided by neighboring schools.
Progress continued throughout the summer, with workers converting the school’s cafeteria into a space that also doubles as a gymnasium. The larger, roughly $16 million renovation project also included new band and choir rooms and a new roof for the complex.
Now, McIntyre says the project is on schedule for students to be using the new cafeteria by January.
Following a separate board action, the high school’s feeder middle school, Henry F. Moss Middle School, can also expect new construction that will result in new athletic facilities on its campus.
The board approved an action item related to site excavation work and moved forward a project to install new athletic fields at the back of the school.
“We’re looking at soccer, baseball, softball and football” fields, McIntyre told the Daily News.
Progress continues on other major construction projects, McIntyre said, including a roofing project at Rockfield Elementary School that took place over the summer. That project is wrapping up and the board approved a payment in the amount of $207,743.39 to Collier Roofing.
