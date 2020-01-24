When Warren Central High School junior Win Tun walked through the doors of M&L Electrical on Friday, she wasn’t quite sure what she’d discover. But the 16-year-old was keeping her mind open.
“I don’t really know what I want to do when I’m older,” said Tun, who toured the electrical contractor firm at 6060 Scottsville Road with about a dozen other WCHS juniors and seniors.
Made possible through a partnership with Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, M&L Communications Administrator Krystal Parker taught two in-class sessions for the WCHS students before Friday’s field trip. Junior Achievement’s Job Shadow curriculum has offered students tips on how to get hired, from writing resumes, cover letters, networking and interview hacks.
On Friday, students broke into groups to take a tour of the business, hone their people skills in mock interviews and learn about M&L Electrical’s apprenticeship program, which allows participants to work full time at the company and learn both on the job and through classes while pursuing an industry certification.
Toward the end of their visit, students got to experience a “boot camp” session, where employees demonstrated various electrical systems, such as the wiring of a fire alarm.
For Tun, the elements of design and teamwork are what drew her to check out the electrician trade. She’s creative and is a member of her school’s art club.
“I like to see something started and completed,” she said.
Touring M&L Electrical, Tun appreciated how the firm’s employees pool their individual talents and work together.
“They kind of create like a web,” she said.
Tun also enjoyed the opportunity to practice her interview skills in a mock scenario with a potential employer.
“It kind of felt like I was really there in the moment,” she said, likening it to practicing for an exam at school. “It was like a pretest.”
By hosting the students, Parker said M&L Electrical hoped to show them what the trades can offer and correct any misconceptions.
“You can make a really good living in the trades,” she said. “You just have to have the will and that drive.”
Justin Spears, who oversees M&L Electrical’s apprenticeship program for employees, shares that view.
Through the firm’s four-year apprenticeship program, employees are put on the fast track to earning their state electrician’s license.
Once they reach that bar, they can earn a starting salary of about $50,000 to $55,000 a year, with an opportunity to earn even higher wages as they gain more industry experience, Spears said. Many young people underestimate how in-demand electricians are right now, he added.
WCHS junior Nathan Phelps said he hopes to land a job at the business after graduating high school as a way to break into the field.
“It’s very good for a stable career in the future,” he said, adding that he appreciated the shadowing experience. “I believe it’s given me a whole lot more of an insight.”
Speaking to her peers in high school, Tun also encouraged students to step outside their comfort zone and take a look at a trade after graduating.
“It’s better to go out and try new things,” she said. “Don’t be afraid.”
