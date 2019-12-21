Plans and a budget have been approved for a remodeling and expansion of the Warren County Public Library’s Main Branch at 1225 State St.
The project is estimated to cost about $1.5 million, according to Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice.
“We are entirely funded by property tax,” Rice said. “When we came into being a tax district, we knew that there was a lot of work that needed to be done. Our tax situation is not such that we can build a 70,000-square-foot building. We have just been taking money from our regular operating budget and putting it aside for these projects that we want to do.”
Rice said it has taken about five or six years to save the funds needed to cover the project, a main goal of which is to provide a more adequate meeting space.
Summer programs, in particular, require more space, Rice said.
If “you bring snakes to the library, you can bring 300 kids easily,” Rice said. “Right now, our meeting room doesn’t really hold 300 kids. That was one significant piece that we wanted to have a better meeting space available downtown, so that we could have some of our programs downtown. … There are a lot of groups that use our meeting space at our Bob Kirby Branch and we frequently don’t have that meeting room space.”
The work will mostly involve making better use of the building’s existing space, although a little more than 2,000 square feet will be added, according to Chris Cottongim, with the 5253 Design Group that is bidding out the project.
“What we are adding onto the State Street side is the Children’s Activity Room, which will be connected to a covered entry port off the front of the building,” he said. “At the back in the northeast corner, we are going to add some administration spaces and some offices and a staff workroom.
“We are also going to be covering the back as well with a covered area so that people can walk up the steps without worrying about snow and things like that. It will take away minimal parking along the northeast corner where we will be adding on the administration edition.”
Rice said the project will also allow the library to turn the cafe area into an Idea Lab, much like the one at the Bob Kirby Branch on Iron Skillet Court.
“Our community is a very creative community,” Rice said. “We give people an outlet and a way to dabble in some of that creative process. The Bob Kirby Branch has vinyl cutters and sewing machines and embroidery machines. Here we are going to replicate the vinyl cutter so people can do T-shirts or Yeti cups, because that is very popular, and a heat press so they can do full-picture T-shirts.”
Rice said the main branch also will have a “unique collection” of items that will be available for checkout.
“We will be checking out specialty cake pans,” Rice said. “We will have the cake pan collection, jewelry making tool kit, a metal stamping tool kit and one that will stay in the branch, but we will have one that will circulate.”
Cottongim said drawings are estimated to be finished March 16, bid day is tentatively scheduled for April 16 and a completion date is estimated to be Dec. 17, 2020.
“I want to see it completed,” Rice said. “We love being downtown and we want to make sure that this is a destination for people to come to.”
