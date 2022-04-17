Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and former Bowling Green High School football coach Kevin Wallace are among the 12 people in this year’s Warren County Public Schools Hall of Distinguished Alumni class.
Every year since 2013, the school system has announced the induction of a class into the Hall of Distinguished Alumni.
WCPS spokeswoman Lauren Thurmond said individuals who are part of the hall “are recognized as highly accomplished WCPS graduates that have gone on to make significant contributions to their professions as well as their communities through philanthropic efforts.”
Members of the 2022 WCPS Hall of Distinguished Alumni class include Alcott, Master Sgt. Matthew Carmichael, Dr. Terry Daniels, Stephanie Eakles, Dr. Jordan (Norris) Ezekian, Bobby Hunton, Brenda McGown, Dr. Bryan Rone, Andrea (Andee) Rudloff, Ervin Sorrell, Wallace and Cynthia Richardson Wyrick.
The induction ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. May 13 at Sloan Convention Center.
Alcott, a 1990 graduate of Warren Central High School, was in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years where he served in Iraq’s combat zone. He was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal six times. He currently works as a JROTC instructor at Warren East High School. Alcott was elected mayor of Bowling Green in 2021.
Carmichael is a 2000 gradate of Greenwood High School and is an accomplished saxophonist, saxophone section leader and assistant drum major in the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.” Carmichael has performed at four presidential inaugurations, the state funeral for George H.W. Bush, dozens of arrivals and ceremonies for foreign heads of state, including Queen Elizabeth, and international performances.
Daniels, a 1979 graduate of Warren Central High School, is executive director of the Foundry Christian Community Center and owner of Competitive Edge Business Solutions. He served as pastor of Loving Chapel Baptist Church in Franklin, Tenn., for more than 25 years and later established the Transformation Christian Center.
Eakles, a 1972 graduate of Warren East High School, is a retired teacher and 1998 Warren County Teacher of the Year. Eakles taught there for 25 years before retiring in 2006. She coached several state champions in high school speech competitions, had 15 students qualify for national speech competitions and earned the Double Diamond Degree in the National Forensic League. In 2005, she was inducted into the Kentucky High School Speech League Hall of Fame.
Ezekian is a 2004 graduate of Warren Central High School and is a board-certified pediatric cardiologist currently completing inherited arrhythmia and electrophysiology fellowships at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. She is the co-founder/co-medical director of Project ADAM North Carolina and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Heart Rhythm Society and the Pediatric and Congenital Electrophysiology Society. Ezekian also holds multiple leadership positions within the American Heart Association.
Hunton, a 1972 graduate of Warren Central High School, was a well-known philanthropist in the Bowling Green community. He was co-founder of the Stuff the Bus Foundation in 2005, which has since raised more than 175 tons of school supplies. After his death in 2020, the Bobby Hunton Memorial Scholarship was established.
McGown is a 1967 graduate of Warren County High School and has been actively involved in the direct teaching of students, enabling curriculum delivery and education reform for the past 50 years. She was named Jaycee Young Educator of Kentucky and Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 1988.
Rone, a 1996 Warren East High School graduate, is a Lexington obstetrician and gynecologist. He has published several journal articles and book chapters and has presented at multiple conferences.
Rudloff is a 1988 Warren East High School graduate and is a professional artist, consultant and educator. Her murals and exhibits can be seen around the world including in Germany, New York, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Sorrell, a 1988 graduate of Warren East High School, is community president of U.S. Bank in Glasgow. He is actively involved as a volunteer in various organizations in Glasgow including as a board member for the Glasgow/Barren County Boys and Girls Club, T.J. Regional Hospital, Glasgow/Barren County YMCA, Barren/Metcalfe Ambulance Service, South Central Ky FCA and the Glasgow/Barren County Industry Development.
Wallace is a 1978 graduate of Warren East High School. He is a football coach who led St. Xavier High School to the 2021 Class 6A state championship and Bowling Green High School to five state championships. His honors include AP Kentucky Football Coach of the Year, 2021 Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 6A Coach of the Year, a finalist for the National Football Coach of the Year (2016) and multiple Coach of the Year honors.
Wyrick, a 1986 graduate of Warren East High School, is a U.S. magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Prior to serving on the bench, Wyrick was in private practice for more than 20 years in Sevierville, Tenn., with Ogle, Wyrick & Associates, P.C. She also served as City Attorney for Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and was a past president of the Tennessee Bar Association.
– To purchase tickets from the induction ceremony, visit warrencountyschools.org or call 270-781-5150.