Warren County Public Schools welcomed a new class of inductees into its Hall of Distinguished Alumni on Friday with a ceremony at the Sloan Convention Center.
Each inductee’s bio, courtesy of WCPS, is included below:
- Dan Branham, a 1959 graduate of Warren County High School, is recognized for his many years of devotion to education. Branham earned his Applied Baccalaureate from Trevecca Nazarene University, Masters from Morehead University and Doctorate from the University of Mississippi. He served in numerous educational positions at the local, state and regional levels. After Dr. Branham retired as Dean of the College of Education, Morehead State University, he began another career as an educational consultant.
- Johnny Britt, a 1972 Warren East High School graduate, is still recognized for his achievements in basketball. At Western Kentucky University, Britt received many honors including being named team captain for three years. In 1976, Johnny was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. After graduating from Western, he was drafted by the NBA to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Britt continues to receive recognitions including being named to the 15-member WKU All-Century Basketball Team (guard 1973-76).
- Sue Donoho, a 1956 graduate of Alvaton High School, was valedictorian of her graduating class. Donoho was the first woman to serve as Executive Director of Warren County Agriculture and Stabilization Conservation Service. For 37 years, she worked at the local, state, and national levels promoting conservation programs. Donoho was recognized for her commitment to her church and many other local groups. Donoho assisted her husband in operating a large farm until she passed away in February 2017.
- Tori Gerbig, a 2005 graduate of Warren Central High School, is an entrepreneur in the field of online companies. She graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2009 with a degree in marketing. Gerbig is the co-founder of Pink Lily. Originally an online-only boutique, Pink Lily opened the first retail store in 2017. Gerbig continues her involvement with WKU by serving on the alumni board and speaking to marketing classes. She also supports community fundraising endeavors such as breast cancer awareness and the humane society.
- Dr. Jennifer Gray, a 1989 graduate of Warren Central High School, has excelled in the medical field. Gray received her medical degree in 1998 from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. In 2001, Dr. Gray joined the Fairview Community Health Center as Medical Director/Family Physician who provides accessible health care to those in need. Over the past 19 years, the facility went from serving 2,500 patients to over 12,300 yearly. Dr. Gray is also involved with the UK-BG Medical School.
- Gale Hudnall, a 1940 graduate of Richardsville High School, distinguished himself in the field of agriculture. Hudnall Farms was named Farm Family of the Year by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce in 2006. Hudnall served as a Sunday school teacher at his church for 50 years. He was a charter member of the Kentucky Farm Bureau and instrumental in the building of the Richardsville Community Center. He remained active in Hudnall farming operations and civic endeavors until he passed away in December 2012.
- Charles A. Mosley is a 1961 Alvaton High School graduate and is a lifelong resident of Warren County. Mosley co-founded M&L Electric in 1975. He has been involved for over 45 years in the construction and development of infrastructure systems. His hard work and dedication are demonstrated through the growth of his company, which now includes offices in three states and over 250 employees. CEO Mosley helped lead the company’s expansion throughout the southeastern United States.
- Marcus Ray is a 1983 graduate of Warren Central High School. He was recognized very early as a leader and continues to be recognized for his leadership today. Ray served in the Army National Guard holding many positions including 198th Military Police Battalion Intelligence Officer during the Global War on Terror. After 32 years, he retired from the Army National Guard. Ray is active in his church and many civic endeavors including serving as the Kentucky State Conference President for the NAACP.
- Commander Karen Rector is a 1988 graduate of Warren East High School. Rector enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1997 and decided to become a chaplain. She received a Masters of Divinity from the Lexington Theological Seminary and was ordained in 2005. Rector has twice been deployed to Afghanistan. Chaplain Rector has received many awards, recognitions and commendations including a Service Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award and several Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Awards.
- Command Sergeant Major Chad Stackpole, a 1998 Warren East High School graduate, has distinguished himself throughout his career in the U.S. Army. Stackpole has served two tours of duty in Iraq and three tours in Afghanistan. He has received numerous honors and awards including winning the 2009 David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition. Stackpole has served as Operation Sergeant Major of the Old Guard conducting ceremonial operations at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, the White House and Pentagon.
- Bobbie Whittaker is a 1971 graduate of Warren Central High School. After working for a number of years, Whitaker decided to start her own business. In 1988, she founded Benefits Resource Group. The company is a third-party benefits administrator. As CEO, she continues to guide the company in working with school districts and other businesses in administering benefits. Whittaker serves her community through many philanthropic endeavors. She currently serves as the Board Chair for Christian Family Media, a local nonprofit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.