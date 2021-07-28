Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District will not require students and staff to mask up when they return for full-capacity, in-person classes next week.
“At this time, students and staff will not be required to wear a mask during the school day, except for on buses,” Warren County Public Schools announced Wednesday. “Any student or staff (member) who wishes to continue to wear a mask in any situation will be allowed to. It is recommended, not mandated, that students and staff who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask while indoors.”
The news comes after the latest guidance Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urged even some vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors.
“In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor settings, to help prevent the spread of the delta variant and protect others – this includes schools,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday, as reported by CNN.
The unvaccinated should get the shot and continue to wear masks in public until they are fully inoculated, Walensky said.
Areas of high coronavirus spread include not only Warren County and much of southcentral Kentucky, but nearly half of all U.S. counties. The state’s vaccination dashboard said slightly less than 40% of Warren County’s total population has been vaccinated. Currently, Warren County is in the red on the dashboard, with an incidence rate of more than 25%.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear issued new “strong recommendations” for schools, including requiring all students and staff to wear masks while in school facilities, though he stopped short of issuing any mandates.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Beshear reiterated that advice, warning that schools that ignore it are making a mistake.
“Any school system that isn’t going to require masks – in the very least (for) unvaccinated students – isn’t going to stay open,” Beshear said, according to a tweet from LEX18 reporter Karolina Buczek.
Beshear has said schools won’t be able to keep their doors open with the rampant outbreaks and resulting quarantines for students and staff that will occur.
Beshear also said Wednesday that he will consider revising state guidance on reopening schools and that any changes will be announced Thursday.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass expects those changes to align with the latest CDC guidance related to universal masking in schools, WDRB reporter Kevin Wheatley wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Responding to a Daily News query, BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said Wednesday that his district still plans to launch the school year next week without a universal mask mandate for students and staff.
“As we begin the 2021-2022 school year, face masks will be optional but recommended for all unvaccinated persons while indoors,” the district said on its website, laying out its reopening protocol. “Vaccinated individuals are also encouraged to wear masks when at risk for significant exposure, including while in groups or crowded common areas.”
Responding to Beshear’s comments, Fields said he felt school districts across Kentucky were being “singled out” and it seemed “unrealistic and unreasonable” to ask schools to implement mask mandates all on their own.
“I don’t know why we as school systems have been targeted,” Fields told the Daily News, adding that districts should not be the “target of press conferences” and that the pressure schools are under is “frustrating.”
