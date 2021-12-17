The Warren County Board of Education has approved a spending plan for $381,000 it raised for tornado victims, which will go toward funeral expenses, hotel stays and supply distribution countywide.
Board Chairman Kerry Young said the money is for “this entire community,” not just for families residing in the school district. “We’re here for our people, and everybody in this community … because we’re one.”
Indeed, Young said the money has already been set aside to cover the funeral expenses of a 42-year-old woman, funeral costs for the Brown family — which has lost seven family members to the storm — and for the Besic family, which he said homeschooled their children.
Prior to arriving at Thursday’s board meeting, held at 303 Lovers Lane, Young said he’d met with Jennings Creek Principal Jamie Woosley, who was on his way to cover hotel bills for victims displaced from their homes.
“I can’t thank everyone enough,” Young said. “I’ve never been more proud to say I’m a part of Warren County Public Schools.”
Young began the board meeting with a moment of silence for the storm’s victims, which earlier Thursday included 13-year-old Nyssa Brown, whose body was recovered by authorities. She was the last missing person accounted for and the seventh member of that family to be killed by the storm.
“This is not going to be a quick rebuild,” Young said, urging the community to keep supporting relief and recovery efforts.
Thursday’s meeting included a review of any storm damage to the district’s schools.
Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said there was “no roof, no structural damage,” and nothing to impede the district from reopening its schools for classes. At least eight of the district’s schools were within the path of tornadoes that tore through the county. At worst, McIntyre said there were a couple of downed trees to remove.
Classes won’t start up again until Jan. 3, but WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said the district is continuing to mobilize relief efforts — including by donating two school buses to Mayfield, in western Kentucky. The school district also has a tractor trailer of water to donate, Clayton said.
Several board members marveled at the relief effort WCPS staff assembled and at volunteers who came from across the state — and the country in some cases — to help. Among them were the owners of a food truck who drove from Illinois to feed volunteers at the old Cumberland Trace Elementary School, where the district is organizing and distributing donated supplies.
“They heard about it and wanted to do something to help,” Clayton said.
Shortly after the storm passed through Bowling Green, leaving hundreds of destroyed homes and businesses in its wake, Clayton said WCPS staff were among the first responders, knocking on doors at 2 a.m. Saturday.
Hundreds more staff members have been volunteering daily, Clayton said. They include Toni Langevin, administrative assistant to the superintendent, who is coordinating efforts at the relief site at the old Cumberland Trace Elementary School.
Several board members offered their condolences to those who’ve lost loved ones, their homes and businesses to the disaster.
“Thank God for such a great community,” Lloyd Williford said, lauding volunteers for turning a tragedy into a triumph.
“Our hearts have been broken,” Kevin Jackson said. “It’s just so uplifting to see this community step up and do everything it possibly can.”
Garry Chaffin praised the “phenomenal” response he saw from people across Kentucky coming to help, along with the tireless efforts of locals.
“It’s not just our people. It’s Bowling Green,” Chaffin said, asking for continued support. “It’s not over.”
Amy Duvall offered her “deepest condolences” to those impacted by the storm. She thanked first responders and school staff working around the clock to offer relief.
“They’re doing God’s work,” she said. “Through this tragedy, I think it’s really bringing out the best of people.”