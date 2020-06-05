Amid ongoing nationwide protests opposing police brutality, the Warren County Board of Education took the opportunity Thursday to build off a statement the district issued this week and support educational equity for all students.
Board Chairman Kerry Young opened the school board meeting, which was streamed online via Facebook, by praising Warren County Public Schools’ longstanding efforts to improve equitable outcomes for students. Those include, he said, convening the district’s Equity Council to examine and address issues and draft its annual Equity Scorecard, which acts as a self-assessment for how well WCPS is achieving that goal.
“We’ve fielded questions from others about why would Warren County Public Schools willingly open itself up to such scrutiny, and it’s because of only one reason – because it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
For years, WCPS has also required staff to undergo cultural competency training, a component of which is implicit bias training, Young said.
Board Vice Chairman Garry Chaffin also read quotes from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
“The first says, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’ and the other is that ‘We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,’ ” Chaffin said, quoting King.
In other business, the board cleared the way for early site excavation work to begin at Rich Pond Elementary School, which will become the district’s newest school. The project, with an estimated construction cost of roughly $20 million, will not be bid until another 60 days, however. After 15 to 18 months, Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said, the old school will be demolished.
