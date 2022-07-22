Thursday’s Warren County Public Schools board of education meeting featured new faces in new places as the board recognized the school system’s four newest principals.
“We’re very excited about these four individuals, I know they’ll challenge us as we continue to look for opportunities to improve,” superintendent Rob Clayton said.
Marlow Hazard will helm Warren Elementary, Brooke Knight is now the leader of Rockdale Elementary, Lori Darnell was chosen to lead Cumberland Trace Elementary and Dr. Cody Rich has taken on the principal position at Jennings Creek Elementary. All four were appointed over a busy summer for WCPS.
Chris McIntyre, chief financial officer, also gave the board an architectural update on the new Rich Pond Elementary.
“Everything is going well at Rich Pond, we have final plumbing, final HVAC and final fire protection as far as (certificates of occupancy),” McIntyre said. “We’re getting electric for the elevator inspection tomorrow, and then (for) electric we will get a partial certificate next Tuesday.”
McIntyre said three state inspectors visited the structure this week for a preliminary walk through of the property, which went well. The new Rich Pond Elementary is scheduled to have its ribbon cutting event on July 31.
According to McIntyre, construction on South Warren’s multipurpose facility has hit a “bit of a hiccup” on its roof. The arrival of metal panels for the roofing system has been delayed until Oct. 15, so the goal is to potentially find a new roofer to keep the project on track.
“Our goal date for this to be open is Dec. 1, if we don’t have a roof by Oct. 15, it won’t be Dec. 1,” McIntyre said.
Board member Kerry Young also announced that his replacement had been found. Thomas Manco, son of former board chairman Earl Manco, was the only candidate to file for the departing Young’s position and will represent the fifth district once he joins the board in January.
“Thomas has big shoes to fill, not because of me but because of his dad Earl Manco … Earl will be the one that will be watching over his shoulder to make sure that Thomas is doing a good job, I’m sure of that,” Young said.
The South Warren High School softball team was present to be recognized by the board for its performance in the 2022 KHSAA state tournament. The team made it to the semifinals, knocking off Highlands and Henderson County before falling to eventual champion Ballard High School.
Members of the Warren East High School track and field team were also recognized. The program won the girls 4 X 200 relay at the KHSAA Class 2A Track and Field State Championship on June 3. Tayanah Woods was recognized individually for placing second in the 100 meter hurdles final.
“Congratulations to our award winners tonight, if you finish in the top two or three in anything in the state, athletic-wise, you’ve done well,” said board member Kevin Jackson.
The board will reconvene on Aug. 18. The WCPS school year kicks off Aug. 10.