The Warren County Board of Education took action Thursday on a meeting agenda packed with business items, including approving a 3% raise for school district employees, signing a new four-year contract with Superintendent Rob Clayton and voting to oppose joining Kentucky's school year “do-over” program.
Under the contract the board approved, Clayton’s new annual salary will be $225,000, Warren County Board of Education Chair Kerry Young told the Daily News.
“When we hired Mr. Clayton eight years ago, he said that we would always do what is in the best interest of our students, and to do so, we must attract, hire and retain the very best people,” Young stated in written remarks sent to the Daily News.
“He specifically mentioned the goal of creating an organization of excellence that could serve as a model for the state and he has delivered on this pledge.”
In a text message to the Daily News, Clayton said of the renewed contract: “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to continue leading Warren County Public Schools, and we will remain committed to our top three priorities of ensuring safety, achievement and opportunities for our students and staff. Our continued progress and success during the past eight years is a direct result of the collective efforts from our outstanding and dedicated professionals who go above and beyond daily because of their commitment to our students. The level of trust and support from all five of our board of education members is deeply humbling, and I look forward to continued success with our collaborative leadership approach."
In his expanded statement, Young pointed to several metrics to make his case.
Employee engagement is high, “in the 95th percentile as compared to all other school organizations across the country,” who participated in a survey that showed as much, Young wrote, calling it a “remarkable accomplishment for a district our size.”
Young also wrote that the district has seen “academic improvement in every metric year after year, especially on the ACT.” Serious academic achievement gaps between student groups have persisted in recent years, however, a stubborn problem that is not unique to WCPS.
WCPS is in a strong financial position, Young wrote, “especially considering low property tax rate, significant compensation increases for staff, and the state of the art facility projects that have occurred in all four feeder systems. WCPS is arguably the most efficient school district in terms of operational expenses.”
Cost savings created through the district’s various energy efficiency projects – which Young wrote have saved the district more than $1.2 million annually since 2017 – have been funneled into staff salaries, he wrote.
“Since 2013, certified teachers have experienced compensation increases between 10.5% to 25% increase (depending upon where they fall in years of experience),” Young wrote verbatim. “Classified salaries for custodians, teacher assistants, special education assistants, food service workers, bus drivers, staff support secretaries have increased anywhere from 17% to 40% since 2013.”
“Mr. Clayton has managed our rapid enrollment growth effectively while remaining very visible in our schools and he demonstrates support for all activities and programs across the district,” Young wrote, adding Clayton’s leadership “keeps a tight focus on ensuring safety, achievement and opportunity for students and staff.”
Supplemental School Year Program
Facing a looming deadline to decide whether to participate in the state’s new Supplemental School Year Program (which effectively grants eligible students a do-over school year), the board voted Thursday to oppose joining the program.
Under Senate Bill 128, commonly called the “do-over” school year bill, school districts are allowed to join the program, though they have to either approve all student requests within their district or none of them.
Clayton previously signaled his opposition to the bill based on its “all-or-none” provision, and he recommended Thursday the board vote against joining the program on the basis that grade retention decisions are best made at the school level in consultation with families.
Clayton said the district heard from 89 students who “expressed interest” in the do-over year program.
Only one parent attended the meeting Thursday, speaking in support of the program as a parent of a Greenwood High School student who he described as the “poster student for this program.”
Ultimately, however, the board voted to reject joining the program on a 4-1 margin, with board member Amy Duvall casting the only supportive vote.
Board members who voted against approving the requests noted that the school district already offers students the option to repeat a grade, albeit if school staff deem it to be in the best interest of that particular student and in consultation with parents.
They also noted the potential consequences lawmakers did not foresee when drafting the bill, including the impact on NCAA eligibility post-graduation. The NCAA only uses the first four years of a student’s high school career, not five, critics have noted.
Board member Kevin Jackson said the bill was well-intentioned, though likely “hurriedly put together,” during this year’s short legislative session.
Board member Duvall, however, said she was swayed by parents’ perspective.
“I want to honor parents’ wishes tonight with my vote. I’m a mom. I think like a mom, but I know as much as I care about your kids, parents care about their kids more,” Duvall said.
