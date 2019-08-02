When local attorney Akisha Townsend Eaton reviewed Warren County Public Schools’ most recent Equity Scorecard, an annual report that revealed serious academic achievement gaps between black and white students, she wanted to speak up.
Eaton, who is African American, shared her concerns with the district’s school board during its meeting in June, but her comments were cut short after she exceeded the three-minute time limit for individual comments to the board.
“I think there’s definitely room for improvement with our district policy,” said Eaton, who was the only member of the public to sign up for the public comment period that evening.
That prompted Eaton to formally ask the board at its July meeting to consider a policy amendment that would allow “a grace period beyond three minutes up to five minutes, to be equitably divided among speakers when fewer than five speakers have registered.”
But that amendment was defeated with a 4-1 vote. Garry Chaffin, the board’s vice chairman, cast the only vote in favor of the change.
Several board members at the time argued they felt the existing policy was permissive enough and claimed some school districts don’t allow public comments during board meetings at all.
“I was definitely disappointed in their rationale,” Eaton said, adding she hasn’t found any school districts with such a policy. “I’m not sure what publicly funded district would take pride in disallowing comments from the public.”
Under the board’s public comment policy, and unless otherwise allowed by the chairman, speakers are allowed up to three minutes and the board allows no more than 15 total minutes for comments.
Eaton also submitted additional written comments via email, but she said she’s yet to receive a response.
“They haven’t acknowledged them or responded to them,” Eaton said. “More clarity about what happens to those comments would definitely be appreciated.”
Public comment policies vary widely across Kentucky’s public school districts.
In Fayette County, the public has two opportunities to comment at each regular school board meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, the public is invited to speak about items on the agenda and 30 minutes is divided among the number of speakers, with a maximum of five minutes per person, according to the district’s policy. People who’ve registered can also speak after the meeting and address topics not on the agenda, with the chairman deciding the amount of time for each speaker.
Jefferson County Public Schools uses a similar three-minute time limit per speaker, but only if fewer than 20 people have signed up to speak, according to the district’s policy. The board further limits an individual speaker’s time if more speakers sign up, and it sets aside up to one hour for public comment in the first half of the meeting for that evening’s business items.
Asked about the policy Thursday, WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said the district’s school board members consider it flexible enough as is and that board meetings must prioritize efficiency when it comes to conducting business. Clayton didn’t attend the board’s July meeting.
He said board members don’t view meetings as the only avenue for receiving public input and make themselves available to the community by phone, email or in-person meetings.
“There’s no requirement for any board to have a public comment” period, Clayton said.
Asked about Eaton’s written comments, Clayton said the district makes responding to any feedback it receives a priority.
While she understands the need for time constraints, Eaton couldn’t help feeling she was missing out on addressing a complicated but important topic. Minority groups are underrepresented in such spaces, she said, adding there’s a harmful and inaccurate perception that African Americans and other minority groups aren’t invested in education.
Still, Eaton plans to stay involved. “I plan to go to as many meetings as possible,” she said.
