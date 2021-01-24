Families who send their children to Warren County Public Schools will be able to weigh in on a plan to redraw school attendance zones during a special school board meeting.
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said the meeting will be Feb. 4 at Warren Central High School. Stakeholders can also share feedback on a district webpage at warrencounty schools.org/content/63270.
The district said changes to some elementary school attendance zones are needed in light of enrollment growth and two new replacements for Rich Pond and Cumberland Trace elementary schools.
The changes won’t impact high school lines.
“Each of these new facilities will accommodate the district’s continued growth by increasing student capacity. As a result, some of our elementary school attendance zones could change. The proposed impact would be for students attending Alvaton, Briarwood, Cumberland Trace, Jody Richards, Lost River, Natcher and Warren elementary schools,” the district said on its boundary planning webpage.
Clayton said the plan will also be presented at the Feb. 4 meeting as an information item. From there, the district will hold another special board meeting at Greenwood High School on Feb. 22, Clayton said.
“At that meeting, the plan is for the board of education to actually vote on a redistricting plan,” Clayton said.
