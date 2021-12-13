Warren County Public Schools will not hold classes for the remainder of the week, meaning the district will not return to its regular operation until Jan. 2. The district will not use NTI remote instruction, either, WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton told reporters at a press conference Monday.
The news Monday coincided with the release of a list of deaths reported by Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby. It includes two infants and another five juveniles. The oldest victim was 77.
A total of 15 fatalities – including multiple members of two families – have been reported as a result of Saturday's tornado cluster that tore through Bowling Green.
"I have been made aware that we have several students that are either deceased or missing," Clayton said during a news conference Monday. Clayton said he had no confirmed total for either as of Monday at about 1 p.m. He said he was not aware of any employee deaths due to the storm.
"It's a very fluid situation," Clayton said, adding he did not have any new information to share on any casualties in the district.
Chainsaws buzzed outside Potter Gray Elementary School on Monday as teachers inside welcomed students affected by the fallout of the deadly and devastating EF-3 tornado that struck Saturday in Bowling Green.
Coming from her home on Three Springs Road, fourth-grade teacher Christi Morel said the devastation around her – with fallen tree limbs heaped into piles along roadsides – was like stepping into another world. Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District have closed schools until at least Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean teachers are taking a break.
“I’ve just had a household full of kids,” Morel said, adding that she’d opened her heated home to at least half a dozen students to shelter in.
School staff at Potter Gray Elementary School were offering students lunches and a safe place to gather Monday. Teachers there said they wanted to touch base with their students personally and let them know they’re loved. They encouraged the public to support the school district by donating online at stuffthebusky.com.
Bonita Fisher, a grandmother with two grandkids at Potter Gray, witnessed the wreckage wrought by the storm.
Her daughter in the Covington neighborhood, 33-year-old Lora Fisher, saw her home destroyed by the twister, with two fallen tree limbs leaving the structure unsafe and unlivable. Her son, Brian Fisher, lost the back of his home and told Bonita the storm’s path sounded like a freight train rolling past. Both of Bonita’s children are lucky to be alive.
“She was out in the street like, ‘Where do I go?’ ” Bonita said of her daughter, who ended up sheltering in her brother’s house nearby.
Bonita Fisher said she felt blessed by the teams of work crews and others who came to offer help, but a steady stream of gawkers who simply drove by in their cars to see the damage left them unable to even get out of their driveway.
“We couldn’t get through,” Fisher said. “We could have gotten a lot more done before dark if the only people that were there … were helping. That wasn’t the case.”
At Warren County Public Schools' Jackson Academy, teachers offered their colleagues a place to grab some food, talk to a mental counselor and refuel.
“We’re just lovin’ on teachers today,” said Leslie Miller, coordinator of the Jackson Academy, an alternative school.
She was handing out packets of information about how to help students with their mental health needs. Miller hoped to give teachers guidance about how to return to some semblance of normalcy, whenever it comes.
“You can’t act like normal, because it’s not,” she said.
WCPS was accepting donations to help affected families online here: gofund.me/032679ad
For teachers who’ve continued teaching throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it was yet another crisis they were called upon to confront.
"We've got this," Miller said.