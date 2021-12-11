Warren County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday as it works to support families confronting the swath of destruction wrought by a tornado that tore through Bowling Green and Warren County early Saturday morning.
“We want to be there for our families,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton told the Daily News in a phone call Saturday afternoon. The school district will reassess how it can continue offering school after Tuesday, Clayton said. If the district is able to open its schools, it will, he added.
Meanwhile, the Bowling Green Independent School District was still weighing whether it can hold school Monday. Superintendent Gary Fields wasn’t optimistic about the prospect, however.
“It’s going to be really hard for us to have school,” Fields said.
Fields said his district’s school facilities sustained “minimal damage,” despite a tornado that whipped through town and left damage consistent with an EF-3 system, the National Weather Service said. The school district was feeding students across its district on Saturday.
“We’re going to try to keep people updated,” Fields said.
With the Warren County coroner reporting at least 11 deaths, Fields said there are no reports of fatalities among the district’s students or staff, he told the Daily News as of Saturday afternoon.
Warren County Public Schools also opened its doors to tornado victims, running a shelter out of South Warren Middle School where volunteers flocked in droves to help.
Clayton said there were no reports of significant damage to the district’s school facilities.
Clayton also said he had no confirmation yet on whether or how many members of the WCPS community were killed by the violent storm.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the disaster, Clayton said he was awed by how WCPS staff mobilized to help those in need, calling it “a piece of artwork to see everyone come together.”
The Red Cross is assisting with relief efforts at South Warren Middle School and said those who want to help victims can donate at redcross.org.