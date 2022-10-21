Months after being recognized by his Kentucky peers as the state's Superintendent of the Year, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was named Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents.
Clayton was recognized for the honor Friday at the WCPS central office, with several district officials and school board members on hand to applaud his accomplishment.
During remarks Friday, Clayton said the national honor was built on the work of employees and students throughout the district.
"What makes me most proud is the fact that I don't think this reflects any singular event or singular initiative at Warren County Public Schools," Clayton said. "I truly believe it's a reflection over the last decade of tremendous accomplishments that have occurred in our district, whether it be our students winning state and national awards, our clubs, our sports teams winning championships across our state and our staff ... it's special to work with such professional, dedicated individuals who are truly committed to our kids."
Clayton, who began his work as WCPS superintendent in 2013, was recognized in July by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators as the state's superintendent of the year, making him eligible for the national honor.
During his time leading the district, Clayton has overseen a 25% growth in student population, with more than 18,000 now enrolled in grades pre-K through 12 representing 103 languages spoken and 89 nationalities.
Three new elementary schools have been built and major athletic renovations have occurred at each of the district's four high schools in the past decade, part of more than $200 million in capital improvements in the district, and the state's first international high school, Geo International High School, opened in 2016.
"Being a growing district certainly has some benefits and helps your morale because the community is growing and you know that people want to be part of a special organization that you've developed," Clayton said.
Like many other districts, WCPS has worked through challenges, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 tornadoes.
Clayton said those dual events tested the resolve of students and staff alike and showed the importance of public schools throughout the state.
"When challenges occur, that's really the best opportunity to distinguish yourself and your value as a leader," Clayton said. "There's no better example than the pandemic – it challenged all of us to not only look out for what our students were going to need but also our staff. It speaks volumes about the collective leadership across the district. We never lost focus on our students and our staff throughout the pandemic and then the tornadoes."
