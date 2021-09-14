Warren County Public Schools will continue universal masking for students and staff – at least for now – after the district’s school board unanimously voted to extend the requirement.
During a special-called board meeting, several school board members said they sympathized with the broader community’s masking fatigue. However, with the vaccine still unavailable to children younger than 12, several board members viewed it as the best available option for keeping students in school.
“We’re not going to make everybody happy,” board member Kevin Jackson said. Still, he said the district’s top priority has always been maximizing safety for students and staff.
Board member Lloyd Williford said the most important thing “is to get our students in-person” and keep them there. He acknowledged that masking is “cumbersome,” but also noted the district saw its COVID-19 numbers grow at an “explosive rate” without masks in place. Even after visiting several schools, he’s yet to hear students complain about wearing masks, Williford said. They don’t want to return to virtual learning, he added.
Board member Amy Duvall said she did not have an additional comment to add.
Board member Garry Chaffin commended the school district’s staff for their dedication and asked the community to pray for the district’s students and for a swift end to the pandemic.
Board Chairman Kerry Young said the decision on masks will help keep more students in school.
“That’s what we’ve said from the beginning. We want our kids in school and we want them in school five days a week and we want them healthy,” Young said.
Several state education leaders – among them Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman – took to Twitter to praise the board's decision on Tuesday.
"Thank you to @WarrenCoSchools for making the right decision to protect our students, teachers and school staff! #TogetherKentucky," Coleman tweeted.
The decision follows the recent passage of Senate Bill 1, which voided a statewide school mask mandate and kicked the decision back to local school boards.
Under a revised operations plan approved by the Warren County Board of Education on Tuesday, WCPS will continue universal masking until the end of October, with the policy up for monthly review. Key factors in that decision include local hospital capacity, community incidence rates, district incidence rates and the district’s quarantine numbers.
Under another key change, WCPS is implementing an alternative quarantine model for students exposed to COVID-19 at school.
According to the plan, students riding school buses or in class “will no longer be required to quarantine if they are properly masked and not demonstrating symptoms, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.”
Alternatively, parents can opt to quarantine their child for up to 10 days if they are potentially exposed to COVID-19 in one of these settings.
There are some other settings where this new quarantine rule does not apply, namely at lunch and during extracurricular activities where masks are not worn. In those instances, if exposure is found to have occurred, students and staff who were close contacts will be required to quarantine.
Under the new plan, students won’t need to immediately enter a quarantine after being notified that they are a close contact. Parents and guardians will instead be asked to monitor their child for COVID-19 symptoms like cough, fever, difficulty breathing, the new loss of taste or smell and other coronavirus signs for 14 days post-exposure.
At this point, students have two options, according to a copy of the plan.
First, they can quarantine for seven days (day zero is the day of last exposure to the positive individual), receive a negative COVID-19 test on day five, six or seven and – provided they have no symptoms – return to school on the eighth day.
Second, students can quarantine for 10 days, and if no symptoms develop, the contact can return to school on the 11th day. No testing is required for this 10-day option.
If a student tests positive, they will have to begin 10 days of self-isolation from when their symptoms first started, according to the plan.
Under another key change in contact tracing procedures, “students and staff who have reported a positive COVID-19 test to the Barren River District Health Department would not have to quarantine if identified as a close contact within 90 days of their positive COVID-19 result.”
WCPS also continues to study a “test to stay” program, which allows students to stay in school post-exposure if they submit to daily rapid testing and continue to wear a mask properly.
“At this time, a vendor who can adequately support a district of our size has not been identified,” the district’s COVID-19 plan states. “In the event a suitable vendor is identified, WCPS will communicate the process at that time.”
School district leaders have said the changes to how the district conducts contact tracing and quarantines are due in part to a large number of students who have had to enter a quarantine and miss school, ultimately without developing COVID-19.
“I had a conversation just yesterday about a student that’s only been in school five days this school year thus far. All other days have resulted in a quarantine, and the student hasn’t tested positive,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton told the board. “I think it’s just one of a number of examples where it’s had a really strong negative impact on our students.”