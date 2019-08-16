Facing criticism Thursday, the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education and district Superintendent Rob Clayton defended efforts to close the district’s persistent academic achievement gaps, even as some disparities have widened in recent years.
“We are asked to do a lot with a little, and it takes talent,” Clayton said, speaking at a board of education meeting Thursday.
Clayton and the board responded to concerns raised after the release of an internal review. In July, the district published its fourth annual Equity Scorecard, which examines practices in equitable education opportunities, discipline and staffing.
With 2017-18 state assessment data, the report compared the academic performance of white, black, Hispanic, Asian students and students of two or more races. It also included English-learner students and students with disabilities.
In several cases, the performance of those student groups fell significantly below their white classmates.
On Thursday, community member Rita Crabtree took her concerns to the school board, signing up to speak during the meeting’s public comment period. She noted an “exemplary” annual evaluation the school board gave to Clayton in June – the fourth year in a row he’s received a perfect evaluation.
“ ‘That is very impressive,’ I thought,” Crabtree said, appearing to read from prepared remarks. “Things must be going well.”
Later, Crabtree learned of the Equity Scorecard’s findings. She said she appreciated the district implementing the annual review and the Equity Council that drafts it.
“This demonstrates an effort to understand and improve the gaps and to be transparent in those efforts,” she said.
“That said, the K-PREP scores and the Equity Scorecard paint a less rosy picture than Mr. Clayton’s exemplary evaluation implies,” Crabtree said.
She cited one of the report’s findings in particular: During the 2017-18 school year, only 17 percent of Warren County Public Schools’ black students scored proficient or distinguished on their high school K-PREP math test, compared to 46 percent of white students.
“Is 17 percent exemplary? Is 46 percent? We can do better,” Crabtree said.
In defending the district’s efforts, Clayton said many of its students come from high-poverty homes and that teachers are often tasked with educating students who move to the district multiple grade levels behind. He credited the nearly 2,500 district employees for their efforts to boost achievement, build positive school cultures and expand opportunities for all students.
“That being said, until we reach every student in proficiency in reading and math, we haven’t reached our goal,” Clayton said, adding the district will continue examining best practices and try to innovate.
“Our students are progressing,” he said. “Are they progressing at a rate commensurate with their peers? No. Not all of them.”
Clayton touted the district’s achievements, including having the 21st highest ACT scores in the state, he said.
“There’s not a better value in terms of return on your investment than being a taxpayer in Warren County schools and having a child educated in Warren County schools,” Clayton said.
He said the district remains committed to its most vulnerable students.
“We have to exist for those who need us the most,” he said.
Several board members also defended the district’s efforts to improve outcomes for all of its students.
Amy Duvall cited the district’s summer meal services, its literacy academy and mobile preschool classroom, and Garry Chaffin said WCPS is “stepping up” to fund its preschool and kindergarten programs, even without full state support.
Board chair Kerry Young said all students have progressed over the course of Clayton’s six-year tenure, adding that achievements gaps are an issue for many Kentucky school districts.
“We have watched our achievement of all races grow tremendously over the last six years,” he said.
Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Crabtree said she acknowledges the district’s efforts, and hoped to inspire the community’s interest in the issue by bringing it to light.
“I’m concerned with the results. I’m concerned about the gaps. I think every child can be successful, and I think the community should be aware and more involved,” she said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.