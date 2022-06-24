A Warren County Public Schools employee has been terminated after her arrest earlier this week based on allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.
Rachael Lynne Smith, 40, was arrested Tuesday by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree sexual abuse, and procure/promote use of a minor by electronic means.
According to an arrest citation, the investigation into Smith began June 15, when a parent of a juvenile contacted city police and reported that Smith had been sending her son inappropriate messages.
Through the investigation, police learned that Smith had contacted another 14-year-old electronically and invited him over to her house, the citation said.
The juvenile reported that when he arrived, Smith pulled him against her and kissed him.
Police contacted Smith on June 17 and during an interview she admitted to kissing the juvenile at her residence, according to her arrest citation.
"(Smith) is also alleged to have had multiple discussions with this juvenile where she discussed her desire for sexual activity with him," BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow said in the arrest citation. "Multiple juveniles are suspected to have had similar electronic communications with (Smith) that were sexual in nature."
Warren County Public Schools released a statement Thursday that Smith had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation and that "WCPS' top priority is ensuring the safety of our students."
A later statement from the school district issued Thursday afternoon said Smith had been terminated.
The arrest citation noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
Smith was released Tuesday night from Warren County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond and is due in Warren District Court July 14 for arraignment.
Court records do not list an attorney for Smith.
The first-degree unlawful transaction count is a Class B felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison, while the two other counts are Class D felonies punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.