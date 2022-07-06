The wheels on the bus need a little more help to go round and round this school year.
Warren County Public Schools has found itself in the midst of a major bus driver shortage with only a handful of weeks remaining until students return to the classrooms.
“It’s pretty bad,” said Chip Jenkins, transportation director for WCPS. “It’s not just a Warren County or state issue, it’s a national issue ... (there’s) a lot of districts going through some tough times.”
Jenkins said the district had 213 available drivers in 2017. In 2022, that number has dropped to 161 while the district continues to expand.
“We’re not shrinking by any means,” Jenkins said.
The shortage of available drivers has trickled down to directly affect current staff.
Melanie Edison has been a bus driver since 2008. She said she loves her job driving for WCPS because of the unique places it has taken her.
“I love my job. I love it because I have seen so many ball games, plays, been to so many different places because of driving a bus,” Edison said.
That being said, the shortage has put pressure on her daily schedule and taken away opportunities for her to bus children to field trips.
“It’s hard, because when you don’t have drivers they’re asking you to help out. My route is a short route, and (if) you go back and do another person’s route, it might knock you out from doing a field trip because you committed to help on this route,” Edison said.
Schedules were shifted to allow drivers to do “double runs” and drive both elementary and high school students. While taxing, Jenkins is thankful that his drivers adapted to the challenge the previous school year.
“It stresses them, don’t get me wrong. They performed beautifully last year, they picked up the slack,” Jenkins said. “They’d finish their runs and help out another area that was open. They chipped in, but it does make it tiresome after a year.”
WCPS is utilizing incentive strategies to recruit more drivers.
Jenkins said there is a $2,500 sign-on bonus for drivers who already have a commercial driver’s license and a $500 sign-on bonus for drivers without experience. Training would be paid.
“We have 23 open routes – we could use another 30-40 drivers easily to get the route coverage we need and to have subs,” Jenkins said.
The Bowling Green Independent School District is facing a similar problem, but not to the extreme degree of its sister district.
“We’re not in as bad of a shape as Warren County is – it’s not because we don’t have a shortage, we’ve got 32 drivers with 10 open spots and we can use all 10 of those if we can get them,” said Cedric Browning, BGISD’s director of operations. “We don’t have as much mileage and ground to cover as Warren County does but we still are short, there’s no doubt.”
Browning said the district has “just barely enough” drivers to continue normal operation, but “if we lose two or three more drivers, we’re in a bad spot.”
WCPS’ bus driver application can be found on the district’s social media pages and at warrencountyschools.org. Edison said the online application can be difficult for senior citizens, but there are resources to help with the process.
“We have people that will help you fill it out, you can come to (the transportation office) and someone will help you,” Edison said.