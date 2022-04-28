Warren County Public Schools officials are looking into why sixth graders at Rich Pond Elementary School were asked survey questions related to gender identity and sexual preference Tuesday.
The questions were a part of a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports anonymous survey provided to school districts across the nation.
A statement from WCPS said officials halted the survey from being administered to other schools while they investigate why the questions were included this year.
“PBIS is a nationally recognized behavioral intervention system used by all Warren County Public Schools that is dedicated to helping all children succeed,” the WCPS statement said. “This year’s survey included two questions, added by the survey provider, related to gender identity and sexual preference.
“Distribution of the survey has been halted while WCPS determines why the changes were included in the survey without notification to district or school personnel. As always, our priority is the social and emotional health of all our students.”
WCPS spokeswoman Lauren Thurmond said Rich Pond Elementary was the only school in the district that had administered the survey.
The same survey containing questions pertaining to gender identity and sexual preference was administered to students at James E. Bazzell Middle School in Scottsville.
Allen County Schools Superintendent Travis Hamby sent an apology last week to parents of seventh and eighth grade students at the school after they were also asked to anonymously answer similar questions.
The first question asked students to describe their gender identity. They could pick from the following answers: Female, male, non-binary/transgender or other, or they could select “prefer not to answer.”
The second question asked, “Which of the following best describes you?” with heterosexual (straight), gay or lesbian, bisexual and “prefer not to answer” being the possible answers.
The questions drawing scrutiny, along with the entirety of the survey, were taken directly from the School Climate Survey Suite Manual provided by the Center on PBIS.
The Daily News also reached out to Bowling Green city schools.
BGISD spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said the school system has previously given surveys to assess social and emotional health, specifically one given in January, but the PBIS survey with the questions on gender identity and sexual preference hasn’t been administered to high school or junior high school students in the district.
