After revamping efforts to integrate troubled students back into their home schools, an alternative school in Warren County Public Schools is receiving recognition from the state.
WCPS’ Jackson Academy was recently highlighted in a state report outlining efforts by schools to boost the state’s high school graduation rate. The full report can be viewed online with this story at bgdailynews.com.
The Jackson Academy, which serves students referred by one of the district’s elementary, middle or high schools, was credited by the report for moving away from simply being a “holding tank” for students. That effort began during the 2017-18 school year, when the Jackson Academy piloted a transition plan for students exiting the program.
Now in his sixth year leading the Jackson Academy, Principal Eric Wilson said: “When a student left Jackson Academy, there really was no plan in place at all.”
“They were here for 45 days. At the end of the 45 days, they just went back to their school. … It was just ‘OK, your time’s up. Go back,’ ” he said.
As a result, Wilson said, the school saw a need to put a plan in place that would allow supports developed at Jackson Academy to follow students back to their home school. To do that, however, the academy needed the students’ original schools to support them.
Leslie Miller is tasked with coordinating the transition program.
“What I noticed was that what every school desires is for us to ‘fix the student’ while they’re here,” Miller said. “We obviously know that’s not what it’s about.”
Miller added that the process begins with looking at what the original school has already done “because I don’t want to start there.”
According to the report, when a student is referred to Jackson Academy, staff members meet with the student, discuss situations that triggered the bad behavior in the past and set up a plan ahead of time if they get into trouble while at the academy.
“We put things in place for them that are new and different outside of what their school has already done, and for 45 days or however long they’re placed here, they get to practice those things,” Miller said, adding the process is constant trial and error that ends in building strong relationships with students.
For students, the transition back to their home school begins as soon as they enter the academy. Staff members work with staff at the student’s sending school to develop goals, and staff at the original school are kept in the loop on the student’s progress. That communication line continues throughout the transition planning process and academy staff are also in contact with the student’s parents about their goals.
When students are finally ready to take the leap, a student-led meeting is arranged and anyone who could potentially support them back in their home school is invited. During the meeting, the students read a letter they wrote to their home school, and for those involved, it often leads to emotional moments, Wilson said.
“We are building these relationships with students, really getting to know them and really kind of figuring out what is the root,” of their behavior issues, Miller said. “When we’re able to do that, then it’s so much easier to figure out what do we need to do to help them.”
Going forward, the academy is working to expand the programs it can offer students, despite limited space at its current facilities at 877 Jackson St. in Bowling Green. The academy can currently serve about 20 students at a time, Wilson said.
“This year, we’re adding a long-term program,” Miller said. “Students who complete the Jackson Academy program will have the option to extend their (stay) with us. So they’ll be with us, and then every nine weeks a committee – including the parent and the student and us – will decide: Does the student want to stay for another nine weeks?”
The program will allow the academy to accept 10 more students. At least two students will start their school year with the academy.
