Students aren’t in school amid the coronavirus pandemic, but progress is reported on Warren County Public Schools building projects designed to enhance the district's academic experience when they eventually return.
WCPS’ Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre shared an update Thursday on several projects during a meeting of the district’s school board, which was broadcast on its Facebook page.
McIntyre said the district is moving ahead with its latest school building – a replacement for Rich Pond Elementary meant to accommodate at least 800 students and total about 90,000 square feet. The goal is to begin moving dirt on the project in June with an early site work package, McIntyre said. It’s slated for completion in 2022.
Work is also continuing on the replacement for Cumberland Trace Elementary School, visible along Interstate 65.
“We should start seeing brick on that building before the next board meeting,” McIntyre said.
At Greenwood High School, where construction is underway on a new auxiliary gymnasium, workers have been remediating a sinkhole. With that taken care of, McIntyre said the district expects to start pouring building footers by mid-May and walls should start going up in June. It’s slated for completion by November.
Also during the meeting, board members and Superintendent Rob Clayton took the opportunity to thank staff, parents and students for enduring the pandemic and the disruption it unleashed.
Board Chairman Kerry Young thanked the district’s 2,500 employees in particular.
“They’ve all come together and worked as one,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.