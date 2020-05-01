The Warren County Board of Education voted Thursday to move the last day for students to May 8, up from its planned last day of May 21.
During the online board meeting, which was broadcast on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Rob Clayton also discussed plans for high school graduations, which will take the form of an alternative celebration at the end of May with the hope of holding an in-person ceremony in early August, if public health guidelines permit.
“We’re going to do that recognition ceremony now and then the goal, as we mentioned earlier this week, is to hold an in-person ceremony no later than Aug. 1, Aug. 2,” Clayton told the board.
Plans for the alternative ceremony are still in the works, but Clayton said it could fall on the district’s regularly scheduled graduation weekend during the third week of May. It will use video in some way, the district said.
The board’s move to end the school year early is a direct response to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, which has shuttered schools statewide since mid-March, required students to continue learning remotely and ultimately spurred Gov. Andy Beshear to call for in-person classes to be canceled through the end of the school year.
The change means staff will also continue offering optional structured activities up to May 21. This will include a “choice board” of activities and a virtual field trip the following week (May 18-21).
Parents can expect to receive their child’s progress report or report card by May 21, Clayton said.
The district will continue offering support services into the summer. Its meal program, which runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, will continue up to May 20, with the district’s regular summer meal program beginning afterward.
“We’ll have more details in regard to the summer feeding as we get closer to that date,” Clayton said.
Schools’ family resource center coordinators and the district’s mental health counselors will also remain available, Clayton said.
Looking ahead, school districts have also had to rethink their high school graduation plans given guidelines advising against mass gatherings during the outbreak and new special guidance from Kentucky’s Department of Education released Thursday.
According to the state guidance, schools that have any kind of in-person graduation ceremony will need to limit the size of gatherings. Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prohibit gatherings larger than 10 people. Anyone attending will also need to wear cloth masks and schools must also take the temperatures of participating employees before they interact with students and guests at the events.
To inform graduation plans, Clayton has consulted a student advisory group for feedback and the district has also surveyed the community as a whole.
“We’ll be able to send out something even more definitive moving forward,” he said of the district’s graduation plans.
In related news, the Bowling Green Independent School District also released more details Thursday about its high school graduation plans.
Beginning May 17, Bowling Green High School will kick off a “Graduation Week,” which will feature individualized, in-person ceremonies running through May 20. Seniors are being asked to sign up for a time slot on the school district’s website: bit.ly/2VS8DAL.
The week will conclude the following Sunday with a virtual commencement shared on the district’s website and Facebook page. This online ceremony will include traditional programming, from recognition of graduates, speeches, the conferral of degrees and musical performances. It will be posted at 2 p.m. May 24.
