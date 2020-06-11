Warren County Public Schools has tapped longtime administrator Carlos “Chip” Jenkins to lead its transportation operation, which carries nearly 10,000 students a day and travels more than 2.5 million miles a year.
Jenkins most recently led Barren County Schools’ transportation division, where he prioritized energy efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and developed more economical bus routes, according to a news release announcing the change. Before that, he was an area supervisor for the WCPS Transportation Department between 2003 and 2011.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Chip Jenkins back to the WCPS family,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said in the release. “His professional background, outstanding work experience and strong leadership skills will ensure a smooth transition as we head into a new and unprecedented academic year. I am confident Mr. Jenkins has the skills and experience necessary to ensure we maintain our highly efficient operations while ensuring the safety of our students as they are transported back and forth to school.”
Jenkins will replace John Odom, who is retiring after 20 years with the district.
“I’m incredibly humbled to return to Warren County because it’s the place that instilled in me a passion for serving students, families and my community,” Jenkins said in the release. “I look forward to overseeing the daily operations of our fleet and building relationships with our drivers and the students we serve.”
Jenkins will assume the lead role as WCPS transportation director July 1.
