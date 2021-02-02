Anticipating that many of its staff will receive booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine next week – resulting in full vaccination against COVID-19 by the end of February – Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said Tuesday that the district plans to return to full capacity March 1.
“Due to the majority of our staff receiving their second vaccine dose next week, in combination with quarantines and limited subs, we are moving Feb. 10 and 11 to distance learning days,” Clayton said.
The distance learning days will allow WCPS staff to bounce back from any immunological response they may experience, he said.
“Based on the number of individuals who have developed significant symptoms from their second shot, we find this to be the best decision under these circumstances,” Clayton said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s normal for vaccine recipients to experience minor side effects for a few days as their bodies build protection against COVID-19 after vaccination. Those reactions can include pain and swelling in the arm where the vaccine was administered and fever, chills, fatigue and headaches throughout the day.
Clayton said the majority of staff who’ve requested the vaccine will have received their second dose by the end of next week, “resulting in full immunization by the end of February.”
With signs pointing to declining cases of COVID-19 in the district’s schools and in the community, along with staff working toward full vaccination, Clayton said WCPS is optimistic about the spring semester.
“Therefore, we are preparing to begin offering full in-person instruction four days per week beginning Monday, March 1,” Clayton said.
Fridays will be given over to distance learning, Clayton said, explaining those days have allowed staff to plan and offer other support services to students.
March 4-5 have already been designated as professional development days, meaning that schools will only be in session three days that week, Clayton said.
Even with its workforce by and large vaccinated against COVID-19, Clayton said the return to full, in-person instruction will still pose challenges for the district, namely complying with social distancing guidance.
“Our Healthy At School guidelines clearly denote that if the physical space in the school does not allow for spacing student desks 6 feet apart, space desks as far away as possible,” Clayton said.
The school will continue to mandate masks for students, conduct COVID-19 screenings, disinfect classrooms with electro-static sprayers and make use of adjustments to its school HVAC systems to cut down on the spread of the virus, Clayton said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
"70% to 85% of Americans need to be fully vaccinated for a return to normal" Fauci says. So far it's less than 2%.
Kentucky Schools "plans to return to full capacity starting March 1" You mean NEXT YEAR once everyone in KY actually get the Vaccine TWICE? Seriously, WTF is wrong with you people? Want yet another huge spike as kids bring home the virus and mommy & daddy DIE? Tell you what, when Americans start dropping dead again, those of you that lose loved ones, you'll know who to blame. These evil pricks that set these deadly policies. Sure they aren't murdering your loved ones with a gun, you can either sue them or
