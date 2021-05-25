The face of Warren County Public Schools’ communication and public outreach division is starting a fresh chapter with a new role at the NCM Motorsports Park.
Morgan Watson, the school district’s chief communication officer, will start as the NCM Motorsports Park marketing coordinator effective June 1, she said. Watson said she was drawn to the position by the opportunity to meet and connect with auto enthusiasts and motorheads from across the country while also showcasing “a treasure in our community.”
Watson said she’s excited for the opportunity to share one of the city’s signature destinations.
“I’m so proud of this place that I call home,” she said.
Looking back at her seven-year tenure at Warren County Public Schools, Watson said she’ll carry much of what she learned there with her into her new role.
“It was an honor to serve the families of Warren County and to be able to meet so many incredible and passionate educators over the last seven years,” Watson said.
Watson said the chaos unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic was simply the latest test of the school district’s resolve and ability to come together on behalf of students.
“I’m really proud of us for being able to do that,” she said.
