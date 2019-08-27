An unspecified school safety threat made on social media prompted Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton on Tuesday to alert parents.
“The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security has issued a release describing a generic social media threat against schools in Arkansas and Kentucky this week,” Clayton wrote in an email to parents that was also posted on the district’s website.
After speaking with Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, the FBI and the Office of Homeland Security, Clayton wrote that “there is no information to suggest this is a credible threat.”
Recognizing the anxiety such a threat can cause, Clayton relayed the following statement from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security:
“We are aware of a Facebook post circulating about a possible incident at a school being planned for the 28th in Kentucky and the 29th in Arkansas. Initially, the threat was reported to FBI Little Rock from an individual outside of the U.S. The threat was read in a gaming chat room that indicated there is going to be an incident at a Kentucky and Arkansas school on the 28th and 29th of this month.
“The threat did not name a specific location in either state and was very generalized. At this time, the complaint is unsubstantiated,” the statement said.
The statement added that the Kentucky Intelligence Fusion Center within the state office of Homeland Security will continue to share additional information if it's available and that the FBI and KIFC, as well as state and local law enforcement, would continue to monitor the incident.
In writing to parents, Clayton joined several school district superintendents in Kentucky who drafted similar reassuring messages.
“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority and we will continue close communication with local law enforcement as we deliver on our commitment of providing a safe and nurturing place for all of our students to learn and grow. As always, our staff are available to answer any questions that you or your child may have. We are off to a fantastic start to the 2019-20 school year and we thank you for entrusting us to educate your child. Take Care!” he wrote.
