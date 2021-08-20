Under pressure by Gov. Andy Beshear to report its COVID-19 quarantines via its online dashboard, the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Rob Clayton defended the district’s decision not to publicly report that data.
Speaking Thursday at Warren Central High School during the district’s monthly board meeting – a meeting that included well over an hour of contentious public comments around masks in schools – Clayton and several board members said they saw no reason to disclose the number of quarantines in the district. That number reached more than 1,700 students as of last week after the district initially opened without a mask mandate in place Aug. 4.
The quarantine data has been shared with local media – upon request – but isn’t displayed on the school district’s prominent case dashboard on the front page of its website. For comparison, the Bowling Green Independent School District does display that information via its COVID-19 dashboard.
“In 18 months, I’ve yet to have any individual tell me what conclusion, what judgment, you can draw based on the number of quarantines in an organization,” Clayton said. “Keeping in mind, there’s no other entity across this commonwealth, zero, that’s providing quarantine information, except schools. We didn’t report quarantines last year to the public. We reported it to the state because the governor asked, and we complied. But there’s not one conclusion that can be drawn by the fact that we have 1,700 students in quarantine, other than, we obviously are doing a lot of contact tracing, and our staff are.”
Reading from prepared remarks, board member Kevin Jackson also took issue with the notion that the district is hiding something by not reporting the number of quarantines.
“A COVID-19 dashboard with active cases for students and staff is currently displayed prominently on our website and there are numerous districts across the state that are not displaying this information,” Jackson said. “We have not publicized our quarantine numbers unless asked because in 18 full months we have yet to meet an individual who could state a logical purpose for sharing quarantine numbers and what conclusions can be drawn from this information alone.”
One day earlier, as the district faced hundreds of students in quarantine, Clayton wrote Wednesday that staff should be prepared to pivot to virtual learning at any time.
“Please know that we remain in consistent contact with our local health officials, local leaders, Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), and the Governor’s office and everyone needs to be prepared to immediately move to all virtual instruction if it becomes a necessary response to the latest conditions within our greater community,” he wrote in an internal message to district faculty and staff.
Clayton and the board were responding to comments Beshear made Thursday when asked by the Daily News during a virtual news conference about school districts that do not report quarantines.
“There is a duty to do that. ... If you have a lot of COVID in your schools, please be transparent,” Beshear said Thursday.
Currently, a state-level dashboard that schools used to report their cases isn’t active, and without reporting requirements in place, that’s left a lot of variability in what metrics districts choose to report.
Asked whether the state will require that reporting by schools be more standardized and comprehensive, Beshear said that if schools aren’t being “upfront and transparent with their parents,” then “yes, we’ll have to take steps that we don’t want to take.”
"Just do the right thing," Beshear pleaded. "Realize how serious this is."
Despite the level of coronavirus spread throughout the community – and local hospitals reaching capacity – a litany of public commenters turned out to Thursday’s school board meeting to oppose the governor’s recent K-12 mask mandate and the coronavirus vaccine.
Among them was a high school senior in the district, who opposed mandating masks on the grounds that it pitted students against each other between those who do and do not support masking.
“Teachers should not be able to dictate our right to breathe,” she said.
One parent said she was presenting a petition that asked WCPS to defy the governor’s executive order mandating masks.
“We empower you to take a stand on behalf of our children,” she said.
Another woman accused the district’s teachers of bullying students into getting the vaccine, which currently isn’t available to children 12 and younger.
"Your teachers are guilting their students to inject their bodies" with something they know nothing about, she said.
Many critics claimed without credible evidence that masks aren’t hygienic, cut off children’s oxygen supply or would impair the development of their child’s language skills. Others decried it as the encroachment of “Communism.”
“We are not a Communist nation,” one speaker said. “We need to teach Americans how to be American.”
Still, other speakers supported universal masking as the only viable way to keep schools open without vaccines currently available to younger children.
Among them was Shanetti Jones, a local parent and school-based decision-making council member.
“Our family strongly believes that it will result in a safer environment,” she said.
She added that her daughters have no problem wearing a mask to school.
“The girls get up in the morning, grab their backpacks and their masks because they know what the requirements are,” Jones said. “We don’t have to tell them to put it over their nose. They know exactly what to do. … They’re ready to do whatever they need to do to stay in school.”