Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton earned high marks on his annual evaluation after the district’s board of education rated his performance as “exemplary,” the highest grade he could earn.
Emerging from a closed session during a special meeting Thursday, board members determined Clayton “exceeds the standard” on the two areas of leadership they chose to assess this year.
The board found Clayton excelled in both the managerial and collaborative leadership standards, according to a copy of the evaluation.
The board’s evaluation pointed to balanced budgets, a district contingency fund that “remains strong” – including a cost-savings of nearly $2 million a year, in part helped by a districtwide energy savings project – and Clayton’s efforts to coordinate with local emergency management officials to plan ahead for disasters as evidence of Clayton’s excellent managerial leadership.
On the collaborative leadership front, the evaluation lauded Clayton’s relationship with local government and industry leaders, along with Clayton’s own leadership roles at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative and the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, among others.
The evaluation said the board “could not be prouder of the way he led our district through the unprecedented events of this past year.”
That said, Warren County Board of Education Chairman Kerry Young told Clayton that “words on a piece of paper cannot describe the job you’ve done this last year.”
“It’s been a very challenging year, and a year that you’ve actually seemed to be able to handle with no problems,” Young said, praising Clayton’s ability to parse decisions when information changed “upon the hour, much less upon the day.”
“I can’t thank you enough, thank you so much for the job that you’ve done,” Young said.
Board member Amy Duvall also praised Clayton’s leadership during the pandemic.
“Not only has he been one of the strongest leaders in Warren County, but he also puts the right people in the right positions to make sure that he has the best people doing the job,” Duvall said. “I appreciate not just his work, but those who work with him.”