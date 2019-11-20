When Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton stepped into the role in 2013, the school system had about 14,000 students.
Now, district enrollment tops 17,000, making WCPS the state’s fourth-largest public school district – and it’s still growing.
Just this year, as WCPS broke ground on a replacement for Cumberland Trace Elementary School, the district grew by 600 students – the equivalent of adding another large elementary school.
On Tuesday, while giving his annual State of the District address in Greenwood High School’s auditorium, Clayton framed enrollment growth as both a blessing and a challenge.
As the district is seeing more students, he said, schools are confronting a growing list of demands across the areas of school safety, achievement and student opportunity. The stakes are higher for schools and the services they offer, Clayton said.
“More than half of our students are coming from a disadvantaged background,” Clayton said, noting that 56 percent of the district’s students are classified as economically disadvantaged. “They’re relying heavily upon us to provide those resources to be not only successful but engaged in our schools.”
The event was open to the public and advertised on the district’s social media platforms and other communication channels, but it was mainly attended by district staff and a few community members. Among them was state Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, along with representatives from the Office of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
Among the district’s biggest challenges Clayton discussed is its changing demographics.
As many as 89 languages are spoken in its schools, and students represent more than 35 nationalities. A total of 67 percent of the district’s students are white, while 10 percent are African American, 9 percent are Latino and the remaining 14 percent are classified as other.
“Warren County is not the Warren County of 20 years ago,” he said. “We serve a higher at-risk population today than ever before.”
Funding is another challenge, Clayton said.
WCPS is the second-lowest per-pupil funded district in the state, “which in essence means that we’re asked to do more with less than all but one other school district,” he said.
Despite the challenges the school system faces, it has made strides in several areas, he said.
Clayton said the district’s high school graduation rate remains among the highest in the state, rising to more than 97 percent. It also boasts a high attendance rate at roughly 96 percent, he said.
In terms of performance on the ACT, which currently serves as Kentucky’s college readiness assessment, WCPS is 17th out of 172 school districts, Clayton said. When it comes to advance placement courses, about 92 percent of participating students are completing them.
The district has also made gains in its early childhood education efforts. All of its preschool programs have been rated five stars, Clayton said, referring to a state ranking system.
Clayton credited the district’s 2,500-plus employees for the gains.
“It takes strong leadership, at the district level and at the school level, and it takes very talented teachers at the classroom level,” Clayton said. “Those are the folks that are making it happen.
