Capping off a school year like no other, the Warren County Board of Education met Thursday to celebrate students’ achievements and recognize the sacrifices by school staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This challenge has tested us all.” Superintendent Rob Clayton said during the meeting, which was broadcast on the district’s Facebook page. “One of the things that really has stood out is the resiliency that’s been demonstrated by our staff, but certainly our students. They have absolutely weathered a challenging time.”
Clayton also took the opportunity to share new details about high school graduation plans and where things stand with instruction next school year.
Previously, Clayton said the district wanted to hold alternative ceremonies later this month, with a goal of holding an in-person ceremony in early August.
Plans for the alternative ceremonies now appear to be taking shape. Clayton said the district has hired local video production company Sublime Media Group to assist with the production, which will be broadcast on YouTube.
A virtual ceremony will be held for Warren East High School graduates at 6:30 p.m. May 29.
Four more high school graduation ceremonies will be May 30. The day will begin with South Warren High School at 9 a.m. Greenwood High School will follow at noon and Warren Central High School will be at 3:30 p.m. A ceremony for the district’s various academies will be at 7 p.m.
The district will share more information as the dates draw near, Clayton said.
“We’ll make sure everybody is kept abreast of that information,” he said.
During the meeting, board members lauded graduating seniors for their years of hard work and accomplishments. The meeting began with district administrators reading off a litany of recent student and educator accolades, from Governor’s Scholars to newly minted National Board Certified Teachers.
“I want to congratulate all the graduates,” board vice chair Garry Chaffin said, noting that the disruption of the coronavirus crisis shouldn’t diminish their achievements.
Board chair Kerry Young echoed that sentiment.
“These accomplishments are real and they’re exciting for all of us to get to see,” he said.
Going forward, Clayton discussed some of the challenges in reopening schools in the district this fall amid the pandemic.
Kentucky’s Department of Education has suggested that districts across the state should plan for three different possible opening dates – a traditional start to the school year, one as late as September and one as early as July.
Clayton called a July opening unlikely.
“I want our community to know that, as of right now, I can see no advantage to recommending to you as a school board that we open school in the month of July,” he said.
That said, Clayton did not completely rule out the possibility given that the situation is still in flux. As for a September opening, Clayton suggested there could be certain advantages with that option, such as allowing families additional time to adjust to life under the pandemic’s restrictions.
Before the district will be able to return to in-person classes, however, three big challenges need to be addressed. The first of which is how to comply with social distancing guidelines in a school setting. For that to happen, Clayton said schools need additional flexibility on that front.
“I do not believe that, under the current definition of social distancing, we can have students back in our schools. It’s not reasonable,” he said.
Second, there needs to be clearer guidance on what schools should do when a student or staff member inevitably falls ill. The district has already experienced this to a degree with some employees assisting at meal service sites contracting COVID-19. When this happens, the district must immediately spend time and money to shut down the site, make other arrangements and disinfect the location in question.
“The reality is we’re not going to be able to do that” with students back in school, he said.
Finally, with such a high risk involved, Clayton said school districts must be given liability immunity.
“Plain and simple, we can’t be held liable for that or the decision is going to remain” that we can’t take that risk, he said.
Looking at the big picture, Clayton said he thinks the pandemic has woken the broader public up the high level of scrutiny and accountability school systems face, especially when it comes to guaranteeing students’ safety.
“Therefore, we need to be in a position where we can reasonably ensure that safety,” he said. “A lot of that’s going to require cooperation beyond just school-level staff.”
