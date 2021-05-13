An $880,000 state grant awarded to Warren County Public Schools will make possible several school safety improvements, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Wednesday at Bristow Elementary School.
The first of those projects includes adding an “RCUT” intersection, or restricted crossing U-turn intersection, in front of Bristow Elementary.
Most of the grant will go toward the intersection, which Bristow Elementary Principal Chris Stunson said will make entering and exiting the school much safer for parents and students.
“When parents are arriving from the building and leaving, parents need to go in both directions,” Stunson said of the busy, four-lane highway. “As they leave the building, many times there are cars turning opposite directions trying to cross Louisville Road, trying to get to where they need to be, whether that be work or home.”
Designed to eliminate the need for drivers to make a left-hand turn against traffic, Stunson said the intersection improvement will move the lanes for legal U-turns further away from the elementary school’s entrance, “which would of course enhance student safety.”
Coleman said similar improvements around the state have reduced crash rates simply by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic.
The grant, which is through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, also means a new sidewalk and crosswalk will be added to Warren East Middle School and Warren East High School, with $55,000 in state funds allocated to that project. Students frequently visit convenience stores situated across the road from the high school and middle school, meaning that pedestrian crossings should soon by safer for them.
And at the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School, $75,000 will go toward adding a turning lane to help traffic flow and improve safety around the school, Coleman said.
Coleman touted the projects as indicative of Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to public schools in Kentucky.
“In order to have the type of state that we want, we have to invest in and honor our schools,” Coleman said.
